Stocks to Track – KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ:KBIO), Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, (NASDAQ:HART), Square, (NYSE:SQ)

During Thursday’s Morning trade, Shares of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBIO), skyrocketed 414.97% to $10.50.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, declared that it has been informed that an investor group comprised of Martin Shkreli and associates together have attained more than 50% of the outstanding shares of KaloBios, and that the company is in negotiations with Mr. Shkreli regarding possible direction for the company to continue in operation. Mr. Shkreli is the founder and chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biopharmaceutical company.

We have received communications from Mr. Shkreli informing us of his groups ownership position, and a proposal to continue the companys operations, said Ronald Martell, Executive Chairman of KaloBios. Our board of directors is prepared to entertain any constructive proposal, which we will act upon promptly. Addressing short-term cash needs is our first priority, and we continue to be open to further dialogue, he concluded.

KaloBios had formerly declared that it would undertake a wind-down of the business.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company’s product candidates comprise KB004, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis; and KB003 that accomplished Phase II clinical trial to treat chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, an orphan oncology indication.

Shares of Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:HART), inclined 34.44% to $2.03, during its current trading session.

Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology Inc. (HART), Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA), Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KBIO) are four tickers in the health-care space taking part in the bustling M&A activity the sector practiced in the past year. The sector faced recent pressure caused by price gouging and reactions from politicians against big pharma monopolies. However, the health-care sector has thrived nonetheless with in unfavorable economic conditions and has outperformed all other sectors. This presents investors with opportunities for spotting takeover candidates while earning noteworthy returns from holding the large caps as well.

Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes regenerated organs for human transplant. The company is developing the HART-Trachea, which comprises a scaffold, the patient’s cells, and a bioreactor to restore the structure and/or function of a severely damaged trachea; and automated solid organ bioreactor that has the ability to seed cells on an organ scaffold and keep them sterile and healthy during the growth phase before transplant.

Finally, Square (NYSE:SQ), surged 41.11%, and is now trading at $12.75.

Square, declared the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $9.00 per share. 25,650,000 of the shares are being offered by Square, and 1,350,000 shares are being offered by the Start Small Foundation, a donor-­advised fund held and administered by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the selling stockholder. The Start Small Foundation is a charitable fund created by Squares CEO and founder, Jack Dorsey.

The shares are predictable to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 19, 2015, under the symbol SQ, and the offering is predictable to close on November 24, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions. Square has granted the underwriters a 30-­day option to purchase up to an additional 4,050,000 shares of Class A common stock from the company. Giving effect to the offering, there are 355 million diluted shares outstanding using the treasury stock method.

Goldman, Sachs & Co., Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan​ are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, and Stifel are acting as additional book-­running managers for the offering, and LOYAL3 Securities, Inc. and SMBC Nikko are acting as co­-managers.

Square, Inc. develops and provides point-of-sale software worldwide. It provides Square Register, a point-of-sale system that takes care of digital receipts, inventory, and sales reports, in addition to provides analytics and feedback. The company serves big and small businesses from bakeries to retailers. Its product, Square Register, is available in the App Store and on Google Play, and it is designed to run on a smartphone or tablet, and on counter. Square, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

