Notable Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), Whiting Petroleum Corp(NYSE:WLL), Regions Financial Corp(NYSE:RF)

On Friday, Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD)s shares showed no change to $5.44.

Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (BBD) has market value of $29.21 billion while its EPS was booked as $1.01 in the last 12 months. The stock has 4.20 billion shares outstanding while 30.70% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has net profit margin was 16.90%. Beta value of the company was 1.79; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Defaults among large corporate borrowers in Brazil probably peaked, following months of steady improvements, as industrial, farming and services firms actively seek to refinance their debts, executives at Banco Bradesco SA said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The ongoing rise in defaults among consumers in addition to small- and mid-sized firms is unlikely to weigh down the quality of Bradescos loan book, they said, as the nations No. 2 private-sector lender moves together with a three-year strategy to grow in less risky segments.

In the absence of surprise events in the coming months, defaults among the large corporate segment should remain flat, or even decline, in our view, Carlos Firetti, Bradescos head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results.

Even if some or many of those large borrowers fell in arrears on their loans, Bradesco has amassed sufficient loan-loss provisions in addition to generic and excess loan-loss reserves to assist the bank navigate through the current credit market cycle without any noteworthy trouble, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti noted at the same call. Reuters Reports

Banco Bradesco S.A. (the Bank) is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, companies and local and international corporations and institutions. Its products and services comprise banking operations, such as loans and advances and deposit-taking, credit card issuance, purchasing consortiums, insurance, leasing, payment collection and processing, pension plans, asset administration and brokerage services.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)s shares gained 4.77% to $17.23, after oil prices raised, supported by a drop in the U.S. oil rig count.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) is currently valued at $3.36 billion. The company has 204.14 million shares outstanding and 95.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.33 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.52. The company exchanged hands with 11.51 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 9.65 million shares. It beta stands at 2.18.

U.S. energy firms took 16 oil rigs out of production this week, making it the ninth successive week of declines in the total rig count, which now stands at 578, according to Baker Hughes (BHI) data, Reuters reports.

Looking at the bigger picture, there is still lots of oil in the U.S., Tamas Varga, a PVM Oil Associates analyst told Reuters. We should see a softer market in the coming days.

The market could turn around after data showed China plans to double crude oil imports next year.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia and Iraq pumped less oil this month, bring OPECs total output down, according to a Reuters survey.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, acquisition and production of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. The Companys Rocky Mountains operations comprise assets in the states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)s shares dipped -3.01% to $9.35.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) has beta value of 2.05. The company has the market capitalization of $12.77 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 0.70% while its return on equity ratio was 5.70%. ATR value of company was 0.25 while stock volatility for week was 2.98% while for month was 2.53%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.46.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Company carries out its business in three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank and Wealth Administration.