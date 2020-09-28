News Review – Advanced Micro Devices, (NASDAQ:AMD), Novartis AG, (NYSE:NVS), Ultra Petroleum Corp., (NYSE:UPL)

On Wednesday, Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), gained 7.07% to $2.12.

Building on its planned investments in heterogeneous system architecture (HSA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) declared a suite of tools designed to ease development of high-performance, energy efficient heterogeneous computing systems. The Boltzmann Initiative leverages HSAs ability to harness both central processing units (CPU) and AMD FirePro™ graphics processing units (GPU) for maximum compute efficiency through software. The first results of the initiative are featured this week at SC15 and comprise the Heterogeneous Compute Compiler (HCC); a headless Linux® driver and HSA runtime infrastructure for cluster-class, High Performance Computing (HPC); and the Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability (HIP) tool for porting CUDA-based applications to a common C++ programming model. The tools are designed to drive application performance across markets ranging from machine learning to molecular dynamics, and from oil and gas to visual effects and computer-generated imaging.

AMDs Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability enables performance portability for the HPC community. The ability to take code that was written for one architecture and transfer it to another architecture without a negative impact on performance is extremely powerful, said Jim Belak, co-lead of the U.S. Department of Energys Exascale Co-design Center in Extreme Materials and senior computational materials scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The work AMD is doing to produce a high-performance compiler that sits below high-level programming models enables researchers to concentrate on solving problems and publishing groundbreaking research rather than worrying about hardware-specific optimizations.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company’s products primarily comprise x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), inclined 1.20% to $88.47, during its last trading session.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Novartis unit Sandozs submission for approval of a biosimilar version of U.S.-based Amgens Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients, the Swiss group said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

It marks the companys third biosimilar filing in the United States and the second of 10 regulatory filings planned over the next three years, it said in a statement.

Sandoz said it would seek the same indication as Neulasta, whose generic name is pegfilgrastim.

Amgens third-quarter results last month showed sales of Neulasta up 6 percent to $1.26 billion, topping expectations of $1.17 billion.

The FDA last month accepted Sandozs regulatory submission for approval of a biosimilar copy of Amgens blockbuster Enbrel drug. Reuters Reports

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. Its Pharmaceuticals division offers patented prescription medicines in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology, cardio-metabolic, immunology and dermatology, retina, respiratory, neuroscience, and established medicines.

Finally, Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL), ended its last trade with -1.41% loss, and closed at $4.91.

The stock saw its price movement on below-normal volume, as 2,945,107 million shares changed hands when contrast with its average daily volume of 3.25 million shares, with a year-to-date performance of -62.69%.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of Wyoming; oil reserves in the Uinta Basin of Utah; and natural gas reserves in the Appalachian Basin of Pennsylvania.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Afternoon Alert: Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), Fire Eye In…Afternoon stocks overview: American Airlines Group…Afternoon Stocks Alert: Bio Marin Pharmaceutical I…Afternoon Trade Watch: Builders First Source, Inc….Afternoon Trade buzz: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (…Active Stocks: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYS…Remarkable Stocks Buzz: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ…These Stocks: Mann Kind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD),…Remarkable Trending Stocks: Met life Inc (NYSE:MET…