Major Moves: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Share of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), gained +2.51% at closed $107.77, after its Safety Check feature was activated right away following the bombings in Yola, the eastern city of Nigeria.

This tool, which was first introduced in October 2014, allows people in the area of the attack to let their loved ones know they are safe.

Facebook last week activated this feature during the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday. However, the social networking service received mixed reactions for doing so. Some praised the company for assisting loved ones know if someone close to them were safe or not. But others heavily criticized Facebook for not activating the tool for other disasters in the past.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to these complaints saying, You are right that there are many other important conflicts in the world. We care about all people equally, and we will work hard to assist people suffering in as many of these situations as we can.

Activating the feature after the bombings in Nigeria goes to show that Facebook is committed to keeping its word, Quartz reports.

The blasts took more than dozens of lives and while no one has claimed responsibility, officials are pinning the blame on Boko Haram, the group that has killed thousands of people while promoting Islamic law in Nigeria, Al Jazeera noted.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. It offers various services focused on people, marketers and developers. It offers various platforms for people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and to engage in other activities. Its products comprise Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

On the other hand, Share of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), inclined +3.17% at closed $117.29,

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) GS: 189.27 -2.20 (-1.15%) is convinced that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a buy.

The investment bank added Apple to its conviction buy list recently and released a note predicting that the companys stock price will double in the next year. That prediction is based on an evaluation of Apple as a services company. According to Goldman, Apples low earnings multiple (almost 13 times its current revenues) is a result of the markets incorrect assessment of the company as a hardware outfit, according to Investopedia

Apples multiple embodies the scars from preceding fallen giants in hardware (Motorola, Nokia, BlackBerry, and HP, to name a few). However, we think Apples business model has less in common with traditional hardware companies, and more in common with companies that monetize mobile users through content and services, the companys note said.

The note also cited Apples loyal and wealthy user base as a reason for raised revenues. According to the bank, Apple could earn an additional average revenue of $153 per user, over and above the $467 it already earns from iPhone users through its recently-introduced services, such as Apple Pay and Apple Music. Investopedia Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a global investment banking, securities and investment administration company that provides a range of financial services to a diversified client base that comprises corporations, financial institutions, Governments and individuals. The Company has four business segments.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Companys products and services comprise iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

