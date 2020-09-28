Latest Business Stocks News Update: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

On Friday, Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), lost -0.49% to $81.31.

On November 26, Rumor has it that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), has projected to buy a stake in Hong Kongs leading English language newspaper, South China Morning Post (SCMP), according to Zacks

Alibaba has statedly expressed its interest in acquiring the newspaper and its related media assets.

The publisher of SCMP newspaper has also confirmed in a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange that it has received an offer from a buyer interested in a potential deal counting the group and its media business. SCMP’s media business comprises the newspaper South China Morning Post, magazines and outdoor media, custom publishing and events businesses.

In June, Alibaba invested $200 million for a 30% stake in China Business News, a financial-media company and recently attained the four-fifths of Chinese online video provider Youku Tudou Inc. it didn’t already own. The investments come after its partnership with Shanghai Media Group last November for financial services and business news. Zacks Report

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in online and mobile commerce through products, services and technology. The Company provides retail and wholesale marketplaces available through both personal computer and mobile interfaces in the PRC and internationally.

Shares of Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), gained 0.83% to $9.70, during its last trading session.

On November 23, Trina Solar Limited (TSL), declared its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $792.6 million, an improvement of 9.6% sequentially and 28.5% year-over-year, counting electricity revenues from downstream solar power projects of $15.3 million. Total shipments were 1,703.2 MW, comprising of 1,353.2 MW of external shipments, which were recognized in revenue, and 350.0 MW of shipments to the Companys downstream power projects. This compares with total shipments of 1,231.6 MW, comprising of 1,000.7 MW of external shipments and 230.9 MW of internal shipments in the second quarter of 2015, and total shipments of 1,063.8 MW, comprising of 936.8 MW of external shipments and 127.0 MW of internal shipments in the third quarter of 2014. The sequential and year-over-year improvements in revenues and shipments were largely driven by growing demand from China, the US and emerging markets.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit was $138.2 million, contrast with $144.9 million in the second quarter of 2015 and $102.8 million in the third quarter of 2014. Gross margin was 17.4%, contrast with 20.0% in the second quarter of 2015 and 16.7% in the third quarter of 2014. Gross profit for electricity revenues generated from build-to-own solar power projects was $10.2 million, representing a gross margin of 66.9%. The sequential decrease in gross margin was mainly due to average selling price decreasing in most of the major markets at a faster rate than the decline in the Companys cost per watt, in addition to the change in sales mix as more shipments were made to China and emerging markets such as India in the third quarter of 2015. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin was primarily due to the Companys cost per watt decreasing at a greater rate than the Companys average selling price. This was the result of greater economies of scale and improvements in operational efficiency, which drove down both material and labor costs on a per watt basis.

Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL), is an integrated solar power products manufacturer and solar system developer. The Company develops, designs, constructs, operates and sells solar power projects that primarily use the solar modules it manufactures. The Company has two segments: manufacturing segment and solar power projects segment. The Companys manufacturing segment designs, develops, manufactures and sells photovoltaic (PV) modules and integrates the manufacturing of ingots, wafers and solar cells for use in its PV module production.

Finally, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), ended its last trade with -1.12% loss, and closed at $62.66.

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter, Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Duracell this holiday season to assist thousands of children spending the holidays in the hospital. The GRAMMY nominated artist has partnered with the brand to encourage Canadians to power good and support a worthy cause.

For the ninth year in a row, Duracell’s ‘Powering Holiday Smiles’ campaign will donate a year’s supply of batteries to member children’s hospitals across Canada in order to power lifesaving medical devices and the thousands of playroom toys and games that children and their families will be using this holiday season and beyond. In addition, for every pack of Duracell batteries that Canadians purchase at Walmart from November 25th to December 31st 2015 Duracell will donate to Children’s Miracle Network, with the aim to raise $100,000.

“I’m excited to join forces with Duracell and assist these kids celebrate the holidays,” said Jepsen. “Children’s Miracle Network is such a wonderful organization, and I’m just glad that I can be here to assist support a great cause and power a few smiles along the way.”

Part of the Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG], Duracell has been powering people around the world for more than 50 years.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which comprises blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators; Health Care, which comprises oral care and personal health care products.; Fabric Care and Home Care, which comprises of a range of fabric care products, home care products and batteries, and Baby Feminine and Family Care, which offers diapers, pants, baby wipe, Bounty paper, towel and Charmin toilet paper brands.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.