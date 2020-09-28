Latest Business Stocks Buzz: Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (NYSE:WMT), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

On Wednesday, Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (NYSE:WMT), lost -0.23% to $58.37.

Recently, on Giving Tuesday, Walmart is asking the public to literally lend its voice to support military families this holiday season. The company is kicking off Holiday Sing to Salute Military Families, a nationwide campaign that encourages the public to sing a portion of a classic holiday song while capturing it on video, and then post the video on social media channels to show support for members of the military and their families. Through these actions, Walmart will donate up to $1 million to Fisher House Foundation, which for the past 25 years has offered a home-away-from-home for military and veterans’ families whose loved ones are in a nearby military or veterans hospital. The aim of the donation is to assist Fisher House Foundation fund a full year of lodging for military families staying at Fisher Houses on U.S. military bases. Additionally, Walmart is launching the campaign with an initial $500,000 donation to Fisher House Foundation.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. Wal-Mart Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $90.97.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Companys operations are conducted in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sams Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates retail stores in all 50 states in the United States, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, with three primary store formats, in addition to digital retail.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), declined -0.43% to $18.74, during its last trading session.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) declared that with the support of the Hefei government, Corning will locate a Gen 10.5 glass manufacturing facility adjacent to the BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. (BOE) plant in the Hefei XinZhan General Pilot Zone in Anhui Province, China. Glass substrate production from the new facility is predictable to support BOE`s plan to start mass production of LCD panels for large-size televisions by the third quarter of 2018.

The total investment for the facility is about $1.3 billion. Corning`s investment will be composed primarily of equipment and precious metals. Corning`s net outlay of $460 million, which is net of government and commercial incentives, is predictable to be about $290 million in cash and $170 million of presently owned precious metals.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Corning has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company creates and makes keystone components that enable systems for consumer electronics, mobile emissions control, optical communications and life sciences.

Finally, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), ended its last trade with 10.39% gain, and closed at $41.87.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), stated a 109 percent improvement in overall gross sales, defined as dollars of order intake, and a 130 percent improvement in Direct Retail gross sales for the five-day peak shopping period of Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday was the biggest sales day of the period with peak order volume in the evening between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

The total sale came to $3,205,147, leaving the total count to 15,601 shares.

The 6-month change recorded in total insider ownership was -29.05%. On the other side, 6.54% change in total institutional ownership has been stated for the 3-month period.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is an online destination for the home. Through its e-commerce business model, the Company offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for over seven million products from over 7,000 suppliers across five brands: Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane.