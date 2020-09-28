Investors Focused Stocks: National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX)

On Friday, National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), ended its last trade with -50.22% dropped, and closed at $0.185.

The National Bank of Greece (NYSE:NBG) is a global banking and financial services company with its headquarters in Athens, Greece. The Bank offers its customers a range of integrated financial services, counting corporate and investment banking; retail banking (counting mortgage lending); leasing and factoring; stock brokerage, asset administration and venture capital; insurance; and real estate and consulting services. In addition, the Bank is involved in various other businesses, counting hotel and property administration.

In addition to major news, short-term price target update for National Bank of Greece (NYSE:NBG) is available.

The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $1.92, according to 1 brokers. The higher price target for NBG is $1.92, while the lower price target is $1.92. In the past 52-weeks, the company shares have declined -92.13% and marked new low $0.16 on Nov 19, 2015.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 3.00. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), declined -5.09% to $5.12, during its last trading session.

Oil prices turned higher Friday to end a volatile week, though ample global supplies of crude continue to pressure the market, according to WSJ

The latest U.S. oil rig count data from Baker Hughes Inc. showed a decline of 10 rigs in the latest week, a bigger move than seen in recent weeks.

The December contract for light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expires Friday, gained 0.4% to $40.69 a barrel; it earlier declined as low as $39.88. The more active January contract rose 2.1% to $42.58 a barrel.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic crude-oil inventories rose by 252,000 barrels last week, less than expected by the market. However, U.S. oil inventories are near levels not seen for this time of year in at least the last 80 years. WSJ Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Finally, Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), gain 6.98% to $89.78.

The stock is down -37.13% in this year through last close, and the beta ratio has a value of 0.74. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 18.96% which was maintained at -38.86% in 1-month period.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has been in the news since Aug 2015 for all the wrong reasons — be it price hike of specialty drugs, erroneous financial reporting or termination of contracts with Philidor Rx Services, according to Zacks Equity Research

According to sources, the company is now planning to offer cash and incentives to important employees in the U.S. to retain them. The company generally provides stock to its staff.

However, Valeant’s share price nosedived around 67% since the starting of August. Hence, the company has decided to grant cash in addition to stock to 70 employees in important positions below the executive level. Zacks Report

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices worldwide. The company offers Solodyn to treat red and pus-filled pimples of acne in patients, in addition to Ziana, Acanya, Atralin, Retin- A Micro, and ONEXTON gel; Wellbutrin XL for major depressive disorder in adults; Jublia for onychomycosis of the toenails; Xenazine for chorea; Targretin for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; Arestin, a subgingival sustained-release antibiotic; and PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer.

