Investor’s Alert: JetBlue Airways Corporation, (NASDAQ:JBLU), Delta Air Lines, (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines Group, (NASDAQ:AAL)

On Wednesday, Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), gained 0.08% to $26.36.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, stated its preliminary traffic results for October 2015. Traffic in October raised 11.8 percent from October 2014, on a capacity improvement of 11.1 percent.

Load factor for October 2015 was 84.0 percent, an improvement of 0.5 points from October 2014. JetBlues preliminary completion factor was 99.4 percent and its on-time (1) performance was 80.9 percent. JetBlues preliminary passenger revenue per available seat mile for the month of October reduced about two percent year over year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 13 Airbus A321 aircrafts, 130 Airbus A320 aircrafts, and 60 EMBRAER 190 aircrafts. It also served 87 destinations in 27 states in the United States (the U.S.), the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 17 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), declined -0.64% to $49.98, during its last trading session.

Otis Bray served America as a mechanic in the Korean War. Afterwards, he plied much the same trade for more than 41 years at Delta (DAL).

Chick Smith flew 238 combat missions during the Vietnam War. In 1973, he joined Delta and kept flying for three decades.

Daniel Christopher joined the Army after 9/11, serving in both Afghanistan and Iraq. After his service, he also found a home at Delta.

The three heeded the call to duty at different times in American history, but they share common bonds: love of country and love of their careers with Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides planned air transportation for passengers and cargo worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network comprises various gateway airports in Amsterdam, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita.

Finally, Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), ended its last trade with -0.22% loss, and closed at $44.39.

American Airlines Group, designated Susan D. Kronick, 64, and Martin H. Nesbitt, 52, to its Board of Directors, effective right away. With recent declaration, American has 13 members on its board of directors.

Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said, We are very happy to welcome Sue and Marty to American Airlines. These seasoned executives bring unique perspectives shaped by their extensive leadership experiences and strong community ties in two of our hubs, Miami and Chicago. We look forward to their contributions.

Ms. Kronick presently serves as an Operating Partner at Marvin Traub Associates, a New York based retail business development firm. Formerly, she spent 37 years with Macys, Inc. (formerly known as Federated Department Stores). She has held numerous leadership roles at the company, counting Vice Chairman of Macys, Inc., Group President of Federated Department Stores, Chairman and CEO of Burdines, and President and COO of Richs/Lazarus/Goldsmiths.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates in the airline industry. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated 983 mainline jets, in addition to 566 regional aircrafts through regional airline auxiliaries and third-party regional carriers. It serves 339 destinations in 54 countries.

You may also like

Trader’s Round Up – National Bank of Greece, (NYSE…Notable Runners – Alcatel-Lucent, (NYSE:ALU)…Investor’s Watch List – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEY…Active Stock’s Momentum: CSX Corp., (NYSE:CSX), Di…Hot Stock’s Alert: Youku Tudou Inc. (NYSE:YOKU), J…Volatile Movements: Amazon.com, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hel…Trader’s Watch List: Great Basin Scientific,…Volatile Stocks to Watch: The Coca-Cola Company, (…Traders Recap: Alphabet, (NASDAQ:GOOG), Yelp, (NYS…