Hot Stocks Earnings Alert: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

During Wednesday’s afternoon trade, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), gained 1.38% to $104.

A moment ago, Facebook, Inc. (FB) stated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

We had a good quarter and got a lot done, said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. Were focused on innovating and investing for the long term to serve our community and connect the entire world.

Third Quarter 2015 Operational Highlights

Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.01 billion on average for September 2015, an improvement of 17% year-over-year.

Mobile DAUs – Mobile DAUs were 894 million on average for September 2015, an improvement of 27% year-over-year.

Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 1.55 billion as of September 30, 2015, an improvement of 14% year-over-year.

Mobile MAUs – Mobile MAUs were 1.39 billion as of September 30, 2015, an improvement of 23% year-over-year.

Third Quarter 2015 Other Financial Highlights

Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented about 78% of advertising revenue for the third quarter of 2015, up from 66% of advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2014.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2015 were $780 million.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $15.83 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2015.

Free cash flow – Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2015 was $1.41 billion.

Facebook will host a conference call to talk about the results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today.

Rating Update:

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock has been given a 3.64 rating according to crowd sourced information made available by ClosingBell.co. The ratings are based on a 1 to 5 scale where 5 represents a Buy and 1 a Sell. The data offers an alternative view on stock sentiment in comparison to research firm ratings, offered by covering analysts.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy�? by the fifty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Market Beat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and forty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Insider Selling Update:

Marc Andreessen, an insider and also director of the popular company Facebook Inc made a big transaction, which can’t remain hidden. He sold 309,464 shares of the firm with the transaction having a market value near $31,850,978 U.S. Dollars – based on an average price of $102.9 per share. In the last month, he also sold shares worth about $ USD. This information is as shown in a SEC 4F filing dated November 3, 2015. Now, he owns a total of 1.37 million shares or 0.05% of Facebook Inc’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

Since February 25, 2015, the stock had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $242.62 million net activity. Athwal Jas sold 30,000 shares worth $3.06 million. Stretch Colin sold 1,000 shares worth $98,710. Cox Christopher K sold 5,778 shares worth $561,622. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 31,283 shares worth $3.00 million. The insider Fischer David B. sold 15,000 shares worth $1.43 million.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Latest Active Stocks News Update: Roche Holding Lt…Latest U.S Stocks News Update: Eyegate Pharmaceuti…Intraday Movers: General Electric Company, (NYSE:G…Stocks Roundup – Pfizer, (NYSE:PFE), Tesla M…Traders Watch List – Genetic Technologies Li…Investor’s Watch List – Ford Motor Co….Active Market-Capitalization Activities: Facebook …Trader’s Buzzers: Freeport-McMoRan, (NYSE:FC…Investor’s Alert – Avon Products, (NYS…