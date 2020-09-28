CONSUMER STOCKS NEWS UPDATE: Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

During Wednesday’s trade, Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), lost 2.90% to $216.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q4 deliveries consisted of 17,192 Model S vehicles and 208 Model X vehicles. (507 Model X vehicles were produced during Q4 with the remainder to be delivered in early Q1.)

Q4 Model S deliveries were about 48% more than our prior quarterly record and about 75% more than Q4 last year. Model X deliveries are in line with the very early stages of our Model X production ramp as we prioritize quality above all else. That ramp has been increasing exponentially, with the daily production rate in the last week of the year tracking to production of 238 Model X vehicles per week.

There may be small changes to this delivery count (usually well under 1%), as Tesla only counts a delivery if it is transferred to the end customer and all paperwork is correct.

Our vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of our financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, counting the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, electric vehicle powertrain components, and stationary energy storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. It also provides development services to develop electric vehicle powertrain components and systems for other automotive manufacturers.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)s shares dipped -3.94% to $13.17.

Ford and AT&T are bringing high-speed connectivity and an even better owner experience to customers this year – with plans to connect more than 10 million customers to Ford SYNC®Connect within the next five years.

SYNC Connect, Ford’s new high-speed connectivity technology, adds levels of convenience to SYNC, the industry-leading in-car entertainment and communications system. Ford is introducing SYNC Connect in the United States and Canada this spring in the new Escape.

“Vehicle owners want the convenience that comes with being connected at home and on the go,�? said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, Global Product Development and chief technical officer. “With SYNC Connect, we are able to provide features and services that make the car an even more seamless part of our customers’ connected lifestyles.�?

With Ford SYNC Connect, Ford vehicle owners can:

Remotely lock and unlock doors from anywhere

Use the built-in GPS system to locate their parked vehicle on a map

Remotely start the vehicle or plan a start time

View vehicle information, counting fuel and battery level and tire pressure readings

SYNC Connect plays a key role in Ford’s connectivity strategy as part of Ford Smart Mobility, the plan to take Ford to the next level in connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, the customer experience, and data and analytics.

Ford Motor Company manufactures and distributes automobiles worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive sector develops, manufactures, distributes, and services vehicles, parts, and accessories. It offers vehicles primarily under the Ford and Lincoln brand names. This sector markets and sells its products through distributors and dealers, in addition to through dealerships to fleet customers, counting commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.