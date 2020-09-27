Stock’s Stunning Activities – Alibaba Group Holding Limited, (NYSE:BABA), Advance Auto Parts, (NYSE:AAP), CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE:CX)

On Wednesday, Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), lost -1.94% to $79.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, declared that USD 14.3 billion (RMB 91.2 billion) of gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) was settled through Alipay on Alibabas retail marketplaces on November 11, 2015, making the 2015 11.11 Global Shopping Festival the largest shopping day in history. Mobile GMV settled through Alipay accounted for 68.7 percent of total GMV.

Key highlights from the 2015 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Total GMV settled through Alipay was USD 14.3 billion (RMB 91.2 billion), an improvement of 60 percent contrast to 2014

Total mobile GMV settled through Alipay was about USD 9.8 billion (RMB 62.6 billion), surpassing total GMV in 2014, and accounted for 68.7 percent of total GMV

Total mobile GMV raised by 158 percent contrast to 2014

Total number of mobile buyers on Tmall.com and Taobao Marketplace was 95 million

Alipay processed a total of 710 million payment transactions, and processed 85,900 transactions per second at peak

AliCloud processed a total of 140,000 transactions per second at peak

This year’s 11.11 highlighted Alibaba’s globalization strategy, allowing Chinese consumers to purchase high-quality, authentic global brands and imported goods from businesses of all sizes around the world. Key highlights comprise:

More than 16,000 international brands with accomplished transactions

33 percent of total buyers purchased from international brands or merchants

Buyers and sellers from 232 countries and regions

Top countries selling to China comprised: United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Australia

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates Taobao Marketplace, an online shopping destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Juhuasuan, a group buying marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP), inclined 0.29% to $194.67, during its last trading session.

Advance Auto Parts, declared that it has reached an agreement with Starboard Value LP and its associates (“Starboard”), which has an ownership stake of about 3.7 percent of Advance Auto Parts’ shares, regarding the membership and composition of the Advance Auto Parts Board of Directors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jeffrey C. Smith, Starboard’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer, has been designated to the Advance Auto Parts Board, effective right away, and the size of the Board has been expanded from 12 to 13 members. Mr. Smith will serve as chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and will also be a member of the Compensation and Finance Committees. In addition, Starboard will designate two independent directors to be added to the Advance Auto Parts Board as soon as practical. The Company will name two additional independent directors designated by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for election at the Company’s 2016 Annual Meeting. It is predictable that following the 2016 Annual Meeting the Board will have 12 or 13 members.

As part of the agreement, Starboard has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of the Company’s nominees at the 2016 Annual Meeting in addition to other customary standstill and voting commitments. The full agreement between Advance Auto Parts and Starboard will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as a specialty retailer of automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items.

Finally, Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), ended its last trade with -0.34% loss, and closed at $5.94, hitting its lowest level.

CEMEX, declared that it was ranked second in the Latin American Climate Disclosure Leadership Index, a ranking compiled by CDP that recognizes leading companies in the disclosure of data related to environmental and CO2 emissions performance.

CEMEX earned this honor for its sound sustainability practices and its comprehensive disclosure, which earned a score of 99 out of 100 for the transparency and completeness of information offered. This is the fourth successive year that CEMEX was comprised in this ranking.

“We are happy by this ranking, which reinforces our commitment to minimize the carbon footprint of our operations,” said Vicente Saiso, Director of Sustainability of CEMEX. “Sustainability is fully embedded in our business strategy and our day-to-day efforts to provide innovative building materials and solutions that satisfy the needs of a resource-constrained society.”

CDP is an international, not-for-profit organization that provides the only global system for companies and cities to measure, disclose, manage, and share vital environmental information. CDP works with market forces, counting 822 institutional investors with assets of US$95 trillion, to motivate companies to disclose their impacts on the environment and natural resources and to take action to reduce them. CDP now holds the largest global collection of primary climate change, water, and forest risk commodities information and positions these insights at the heart of planned business, investment, and policy decisions.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., a building materials company, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other construction materials in Mexico, the United States, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, the Caribbean, and Asia.

