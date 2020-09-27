Fresh Stocks in Focus: Yingli Green Energy Holding (NYSE:YGE), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

On Tuesday’s trade, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:YGE)s shares dipped -16.26% to $0.734.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE), declared that that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 11:30 AM Beijing Time on November 24, 2015. The AGM will be held at A-15 Floor, No.8, Chao Yang Men Nei Street, Beijing, China. Shareholders registered in the register of members at the close of business on October 15, 2015 are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Companys American Depositary Shares (ADSs) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Companys ADS program, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

The notice of AGM, the Proxy Card, the Proxy Statement and a copy of the Companys 2014 Annual Report are accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.yinglisolar.com.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, markets, manufactures, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), ended its Tuesday’s trading session with -0.24% loss, and closed at $20.71.

Symantec Corp. (SYMC) declared the appointment of Jonathan Doros as vice president of investor relations. Reporting to Symantec CFO Thomas Seifert, Doros will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s investor communications, counting the quarterly earnings process, financial analyst days and the development of Symantec’s annual report.

“Jonathan’s strong financial and operational experience will be a critical asset as we continue to communicate our long-term value proposition to our shareholder and analyst communities,�? said Thomas Seifert, Symantec executive vice president and CFO. “We look forward to adding him to our team as we continue to identify opportunities to enhance shareholder value at Symantec.

Doros most recently served as vice president and head of investor relations at Solera Holdings, where he spearheaded Solera’s rebranding to the investment community. Earlier, he led investor relations at CA Technologies and formerly held finance and equity-related roles at Raymond James, UBS, Jefferies & Company and Standard & Poor’s. Doros earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairfield University and is certified as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) by the CFA Institute.

Symantec Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides security, backup, and availability solutions worldwide. Its products and services protect people and information in various environments from the mobile device and enterprise data center and to cloud-based systems.

On Tuesday, EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)s shares declined -6.28% to $7.76.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) declared that data supporting its stool DNA (sDNA) screening platform for colorectal cancer will be presented in three posters at the American College of Gastroenterology’s Annual Scientific Meeting (ACG 2015), taking place October 16-21 in Honolulu.

It is estimated that colorectal cancer will be responsible for more than 50,000 deaths in the United States this year. The American Cancer Society recommends that Americans age 50 and older get screened for the disease. Unfortunately, according to the Centers for Disease Control, 42 percent are not current on their screening. One of the key barriers to screening compliance is that while colonoscopy is highly effective, many patients are unable or unwilling to undergo the procedure. Approved last year by the FDA, Exact Sciences’ Cologuard® is a noninvasive, patient-friendly, at-home screening test that uses advanced sDNA technology to analyze a patient-offered stool sample for the presence of altered DNA from abnormal cancerous or precancerous cells known to be associated with colon cancer and blood.

The first poster, Colorectal Cancer Screening with Multi-target stool DNA-based Testing Previous Screening History of the Initial Patient Cohort, shows that a clinically noteworthy proportion of initial Cologuard users, 42 percent, age 50-74, the primary target age for screening , stated no previous colorectal cancer screening, while 36 percent of users over all were similarly unscreened formerly. These data suggest that the availability of Cologuard as a screening option may assist enhance the number of patients who get screened.

In a second poster, Multi-target stool DNA based Colorectal Screening Modeling the Impact of Inter-test Interval on Clinical Effectiveness, researchers looked at the decrease in colorectal cancer incidence and colorectal cancer death with sDNA screening contrast to colonoscopy at various intervals. The study found that screening with Cologuard at three-year intervals could reduce colorectal cancer death by 67 percent.

In a third poster, Preferences for Colorectal Screening Tests Among a Formerly Unscreened Population, a newly accomplished patient preference study, corroborating the finding of the two formerly published preference studies, finds that screen-naïve patients, who intend to be screened within the next year, prefer colonoscopy (40 percent) and multi-target sDNA (35 percent) significantly more often than FOBT or FIT (9-10 percent) or flexile sigmoidoscopy (4 percent). There was no noteworthy preference difference between colonoscopy and multi-target sDNA, but the difference between colonoscopy and multi-target sDNA contrast to the other three tests was significant.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing non-invasive colorectal cancer screening products. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA colorectal cancer screening test that is designed to detect pre-cancerous lesions or polyps, and each of the four stages of colorectal cancer.

