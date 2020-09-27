Eye-Catching U.S Stocks: Micron Technology, (NASDAQ:MU), Noble Energy, (NYSE:NBL), Bill Barrett, (NYSE:BBG)

On Wednesday, Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), lost -4.41% to $15.82.

Micron Technology has a 52 week low of 17.19%, a 52 week high of -56.76%, and a simple moving average of -3.75% over the last 50 days. Its volume is 16116508 with an average volume of 25434.63.

Out of 22 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 13 rate it “Buy”, 1 “Sell”, while 8 “Hold”. This means 59% are positive. $33 is the highest target while $15.0 is the lowest. The $22.66 average target is 42.97% above today’s ($15.85) stock price. Micron Technology Inc. was the topic in 39 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to StockzIntelligence Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), declined -4.24% to $35.42, during its last trading session.

Noble Energy, declared that Kenneth M. Fisher, the Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO, will present at the Wells Fargo Energy Symposium on Wednesday, December 9, 2015 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Noble Energy, has a simple moving average 50 of 0.69%, a 52 week high of -33.10%, and a 52 week low of 22.22%. A simple moving average is calculated by adding the closing price of the security for a number of time periods; then divide the total by that number. Noble Energy, Inc. has a gap of -0.95%.

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide.

Finally, Shares of Bill Barrett Corp. (NYSE:BBG), ended its last trade with -8.03% loss, and closed at $5.84.

Bill Barrett Corporation declared that it has closed the formerly declared sales of non-core properties located in the Uinta Basin and DJ Basin, respectively, for net cash proceeds of about $56 million, subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments. The sale of these properties did not result in a reduction of the Companys borrowing base related to its revolving credit facility. The proceeds from these sales will be used for general corporate purposes.

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.35.

Bill Barrett Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver-Julesburg basin, the Uinta oil program in the Uinta Basin, and the Gibson Gulch area in the Piceance basin in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

