Evergreen Stocks In the News: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

On Friday, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), gained 0.83% to $93.24. 20.01 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) declared that the companys third quarter 2015 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the companys earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

Shares of EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), inclined 8.97% to $8.50, during its last trading session.

Exact Sciences ( EXAS) issued the following statement today following the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) draft recommendation statement for colorectal cancer screening.

USPSTF included Cologuard in the draft guidelines as an alternative screening test, along with CT colonography. The draft guidelines recommend an “A” rating for colorectal cancer screening starting at age 50 and continuing until age 75. Screening for individuals age 75 through 85 is graded a “C.” This approach represents a change from the 2008 recommendations, which assigned specific grades for different tests, including an “I” rating for stool-based DNA.

Cologuard is a non-invasive, FDA-approved colorectal cancer screening test that is covered by Medicare. Cologuard specifically and sDNA generally are included in the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force screening guidelines, which include the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterolgy and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Following USPSTF’s 30-day public comment period, a final recommendation is expected to be announced in 2016.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing non-invasive colorectal cancer screening products. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA colorectal cancer screening test that is designed to detect pre-cancerous lesions or polyps, and each of the four stages of colorectal cancer.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), inclined 5.61% to $3.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that Greeces Council of State the countrys Supreme Court on administrative and environmental matters has issued an injunction relief #299/2015 in favour of the Labour Center of Halkidiki and the Labour Unions representing the workers of Hellas Gold S.A . a subsidiary of Eldorado in Greece .

The injunction relief temporarily revokes the decisions of Greeces Ministry of Energy and Environment, which forced Hellas Gold to suspend its activities in Halkidiki in August (as described in Eldorados press releases dated August 19 and August 20, 2015 ). The Council of State, following a hearing held before its plenary session on October 2 nd, is expected to issue its final ruling regarding the decisions of the Ministry of Energy at some point in the near future. However, until the final ruling is issued the injunction relief granted by the Council of State stands.

Paul N. Wright , Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado , commented, The injunction relief granted by the Council of State once again demonstrates the integrity and legality of our permits in Halkidiki, Northern Greece . We will resume our mining and construction activities in Halkidiki and bring our employees and contractors back to work, effective immediately. Furthermore, we will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Energy with a view to addressing any concerns the Ministry might have. Mining can make an important contribution to the economic recovery of Greece and we wish to work together with the Ministry of Energy in order to generate job opportunities for the Greek people, pay taxes to the Greek Government, and support economic growth through best available environmental, engineering, health, safety, and community engagement practices. This approach, which Eldorado has successfully adopted over the last two decades in various other jurisdictions, will benefit all stakeholders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, development, production, and reclamation of gold properties, primarily in Brazil, China, Greece, Turkey, and Romania. It also explores for iron, silver, lead, zinc, and copper ores.

