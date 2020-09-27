Active Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

On Friday, Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), gained 1.32% to $35.62.

The Mosaic Company, plans to release 2015 third quarter earnings results on Tuesday, November 3, 2015, before the market opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Mosaic anticipates to release the earnings results at about 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, simultaneously posting performance data on its website in a tabular form.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on November 3, 2015, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Mosaic Company produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the agricultural industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Phosphates and Potash. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines in Florida.

Shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), declined -1.70% to $125.41, during its last trading session.

Expedia, will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2015 on Thursday, October 29, 2015 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

Expedia, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Leisure and Egencia.

Finally, Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), ended its last trade with 1.99% gain, and closed at $126.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, stated its financial results for the third quarter of 2015, ended September 26, 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Highlights

Grew adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 5% to $1.80.

Delivered revenue of $4.12 billion.

Expanded adjusted operating margin by 70 basis points to 22.6%.

Launched Ion S5 and Ion S5 XL to enable targeted next-generation sequencing, counting gene panels in addition to small genomes, exomes, transcriptomes and custom assays, on a single platform.

Strengthened clinical offering by introducing a range of new Thermo Scientific products at AACC, counting new immunodiagnostic tests and instruments, and a high-throughput HPLC; obtained CE marks for clinical use of HPLC, mass spectrometry and related software in Europe.

Achieved strong revenue growth in China, driven by customer demand in biopharma, environmental and food safety markets.

Accomplished acquisition of Alfa Aesar for about $400 million just after quarter end, giving research customers access to a broader offering of laboratory chemicals, solvents and reagents.

Adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

“We’re happy to deliver another quarter of solid financial performance,” said Marc N. Casper, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We continued to leverage our scale in key geographic markets to drive growth, and stated another strong quarter in China. We also made further progress in capturing revenue synergies by demonstrating the strength of our customer value proposition.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics worldwide. The company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, in addition to diagnosis of diseases.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.