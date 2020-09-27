Active Stocks News Update: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

On Wednesday, Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), gained 0.45% to $60.42.

Hess Corporation, declared that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference in Miami on November 11, 2015 at 8:15 AM (ET).

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company primarily operates in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), inclined 1.09% to $16.64, during its last trading session.

American Eagle Outfitters, declared the acquisition of Tailgate Clothing Company, which owns and operates Tailgate, a vintage, sports-inspired apparel brand with a college town store concept, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. Founder and Creative Director, Todd Snyder joins as Executive Vice President, reporting to Chad Kessler, Global Brand President, American Eagle Outfitters. Jimmy Olsson joins as Vice President and will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of Tailgate and Todd Snyder New York. The purchase price was about $11 million paid in cash and stock.

“We are thrilled to add these unique brands to our portfolio, which provide exciting new business opportunities,” said Jay Schottenstein, Interim CEO. “Todd and Jimmy bring exceptional creative talent and operational skills. They will continue to lead the business, as our organization remains focused on driving continued momentum and profit improvement. Capital investments in the Tailgate and Todd Snyder brands will be paced, with a test and scale approach based on profitability and return on investment.”

Todd Snyder joins with an extensive background in retail apparel. He launched the Tailgate brand in 1997, followed by his eponymous menswear collection in 2011. Preceding to this, Todd spent more than two decades in retail apparel, counting Designer for Polo Ralph Lauren, the Director of Menswear for the Gap, and SVP of Menswear at J. Crew. He was named GQ’s 2012 Best New Menswear Designer, and a 2012, 2013 and 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America Award Nominee. Tailgate offers merchandise at www.tailgateclothing.com, in addition to the first college town store operating in Iowa City, Iowa. The Tailgate store concept is based on a unique localized approach, with its merchandise collections bringing quality and style to traditional college apparel. Todd Snyder New York offers a premium menswear collection inspired by Savile Row craftsmanship, military tailoring, and a distinct New York sensibility. Todd Snyder New York is offered in select department stores and boutiques, in addition to online at ToddSnyder.com.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s stores offers denims, pants, shorts, sweaters, fleece, outerwear, graphic T-shirts, footwear, and accessories for 15 to 25 year old men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand name; and intimates and personal care products for women the aerie brand name.

Finally, Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX), ended its last trade with -1.17% loss, and closed at $4.23.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its auxiliaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

