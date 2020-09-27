Active Stocks News Review: The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

On Friday, Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), lost -1.03% to $42.35.

Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities’ (ARMHC) 7th annual Hearts and Hands Gala will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Flourish in Buckhead. The event, hosted by Fox 5 chief meteorologist David Chandley, will feature live and silent auctions and a performance by comedians Tripp and Tyler.

The Coca-Cola Company is the event’s presenting sponsor with Event Chair, Javier C. Goizueta, Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company and President of the McDonald’s Division Worldwide. Muhtar Kent, serving as Honorary Chair, is Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.

“No family should be alone during the emotional and financial turmoil of their child’s life-threatening illness. Proceeds from this event will be used to keep families at our two Atlanta Houses close so their sick child won’t have to face their illness without their mom or dad by their side,” said Goizueta.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages comprise nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), inclined 0.94% to $29.45, during its last trading session.

Hourglass Capital Llc reduced its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 77.05% based on its latest Q3 2015 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 552,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of Q3, valued at $4.83M, down from 716,463 at the end of the previous stated quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc since many months, could be less bullish the $11.00B market cap company.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 27 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Breland Homes, Regent Homes, and Crown Communities.

Finally, Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), ended its last trade with 0.64% gain, and closed at $28.43.

Murphy Oil Corporation, declared its preliminary financial and operating results for the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2015, counting a net loss of $1,595 million, or $9.26 per diluted share during the quarter. The net loss during the third quarter comprises a non-cash impairment of oil and natural gas properties of $2,301 million, or $1,537 million net of taxes. Details are offered in the third quarter financial results section below.

Operating and financial highlights for the quarter and year-to-date comprise:

Produced volumes of 207,586 boepd in the third quarter, surpassing guidance of 200,000 boepd

Reduced lease operating expense per barrel by over 19 percent year-over-year

Lowered G&A expense by about 12 percent year-over-year

Maintained net debt to EBITDA ratio below 1.5 at quarter-end (annualized)

Signed farm-in agreement for 15-1/05 block in Vietnam`s Cuu Long Basin, where a discovery well has successfully been tested

Achieved exploration success in low-risk opportunities Merapuh 5 and Marakas offshore Malaysia and Dalmatian South #2 in Gulf of Mexico

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

The net loss of $1,595 million, or $9.26 per diluted share, comprises a non-cash impairment of oil and natural gas properties of $2,301 million, or $1,537 million net of taxes. The non-cash impairment is caused by the low market price for future production, as demonstrated by oil prices that declined between $8 and $15 per barrel contrast to three months earlier. The property impairments occurred at the Seal heavy oil field in Western Canada, and oil and natural gas fields offshore Malaysia and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The net loss from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2015 was $1,587 million, or $9.22 per diluted share. The company stated an adjusted loss, which excludes both the results of suspended operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, of $124.5 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2015.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

