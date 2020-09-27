3 Best Stocks Alert: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

On Friday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)s shares inclined 0.55% to $14.64.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) has 38.60% institutional ownership. The company has 1.28 billion shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $18.71 billion. Price to book ratio was 1.33. Net profit margin of the company was 1.00% while gross profit margin was 13.50%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 2.85% while for the week was recorded as 2.72%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, managed to stay afloat and traded higher with an addition of 0.07 point or 0.48% at $14.63. The money flow data is a negative $(-9.48) million with $15.53 million in upticks and $25.01 million in downticks. The intraday up/down ratio came in at 0.62. The shares have seen -4.81% change for the week in its share price. From the data available, it was found that a block transaction occurred during the course of trading. For it, the aggregated worth of the upticks was $8.43 million and the combined worth of the downticks was $16.95, Million, leading to the up/down ratio of 0.5. The block trade saw a net money flow of $(-8.52) million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., an automotive group, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles and components. It offers passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names, as well as after-sales services and parts under the Mopar brand name.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF)s shares dropped -3.45% to $15.96.

Astoria Financial Corp (AF) Its past 5-day performance at -9.52 %. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 18.66%. The stock, as of last close, traded 31.95% up from its 52 week low and was -11.97% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was 12.41% above the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -2.94% and -5.11% respectively.

Astoria Financial Corporation is the unitary savings and loan holding company of Astoria Bank and its subsidiaries. The Company’s principal business includes the operation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Astoria Bank.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)s shares dipped -0.80% to $76.40.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) has market capitalization of $209.54 billion. Its current ratio was 1.00 while its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 6.66%. The company offered earning per share of $3.04 while its 2.72 billion shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -17.32%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.31% while for the month it was shown at 1.33%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which includes blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators;