Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Report Q2 Earnings.

The last week saw Zynga and Chesapeake report their Q2 earnings. The earnings reported by Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), report growth for the company.

After reporting the earnings, Zynga stocks saw an upward movement by 4% in the early trading hours. The company has posted earnings of $199.9M, which is a 30% upward movement based on the year-on-year calculation.

The adjusted basis called for a loss where Zynga reported a one penny per share loss.

The revenue estimated for the company was $158.7M, and a loss of 2 cents per share. The reports show a much better picture for the company against the estimations.

Despite showing growth on the reports front, the company has been slipping in the user base front. There has been a dip of 23% in the monthly active users for the company, which is currently recorded at 83M. This drop could be attributed to the fact that the company has moved from being a social friendly company to an app friendly company. This drop has been because of the removal of the games from desktop.

On Friday, the company gained at the stock markets by 7.76% and grew to be $2.64. Despite a good stock market performance, analysts believe it is not yet time to buy the stocks for this company.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) also reported its Q2 earnings.

The EPS reported was $0.11 per share, which is same as that estimated by the analysts.

The revenue estimated was $2.76 B while the one released was $3.03B. The net loss for the company was reported as $4.09B as against the estimated $230M.

2015 Second Quarter Average Daily Production of 703,000 Boe Raised 13% Year Over Year and 2% Sequentially, Adjusted for Asset Sales

Chesapeake’s daily production for the 2015-second quarter averaged about 703,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), a year-over-year enhance of 13%, adjusted for asset sales. Average daily production in the 2015 second quarter comprised of about 119,500 barrels (bbls) of oil, 3.0 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas and 79,200 bbls of NGL, which represent year-over-year enhances of 11%, 11% and 24%, respectively, adjusted for asset sales.

After the earnings report, the company saw no increase in stock prices, and continued trading at $8.33. The market cap recorded for the company is at $5.536B.