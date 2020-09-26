Why Weight Watchers International, Inc (NYSE:WTW) Top Gaining Today? | Stocks Newswire

Oprah Winfrey And Weight Watchers Join Forces In Groundbreaking Partnership

Oprah Winfrey and Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) have joined together in a groundbreaking partnership to inspire people around the world to lead a healthier and more fulfilling life. Winfrey was compelled by the proven Weight Watchers program combined with new initiatives to broaden the companys mission to precedingitize overall health and wellness. As a part of this long-term partnership, Winfrey is making a substantial equity investment in the company and is joining the Board of Directors, bringing her insight to future products and programs.

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc (NYSE:WTW), gained 86.28% to $12.63. The firm opened its current trade at $11.99, and as of now, it is trading at $12.72. The total volume traded for the day is 25.61M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 942,423.00 shares. The stock is floating in a range of $10.76 $12.75. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $722.49M.

Weight Watchers has given me the tools to start to make the lasting shift that I and so many of us who are struggling with weight have longed for, said Oprah Winfrey. I believe in the program so much I decided to invest in the company and partner in its evolution.

We are expanding our purpose from focusing on weight loss alone to more broadly assisting people lead a healthier, happier life, said Jim Chambers, President and CEO, Weight Watchers International, Inc. Through our conversations, it became clear that there is tremendous alignment between Oprahs intention and our mission. We believe that her remarkable ability to connect and inspire people to realize their full potential is uniquely complementary to our powerful community, extraordinary coaches and proven approach.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. is a provider of weight administration services. The company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company provides Services and Products counting: Weight Administration Plans, Clinical Efficacy, and Meetings. Weight Administration Plans, provides weight administration program comprised of nutritional, exercise and behavioral tools and approaches.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.