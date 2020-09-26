Fresh Stocks Under Review: Synchrony Financial, (NYSE:SYF), Analog Devices, (NASDAQ:ADI), DragonWave, (NASDAQ:DRWI)

On Friday, Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), gained 3.02% to $32.03.

Synchrony Financial has committed a $4 million grant to the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) in support of the next phase of the Sharpen Your Financial Focus™ (Sharpen) initiative. The Sharpen program allows consumers to identify their most pressing financial issue, and then assists them select appropriate solution options through education and counseling. The steps of the program are:

MyMoneyCheckUp® available at www.SharpenRecently.org is an online financial self-assessment tool designed to improvement financial awareness and provide consumers with concrete steps to improve their financial well-being.

A one-on-one financial review with an NFCC Certified Financial Professional to find solutions to current concerns and develop a realistic plan to meet long-term aims.

Financial education workshops and online courses designed as a “deep dive” into the major area(s) of interest to the consumer.

A fourth step has been added for Sharpen 2.0, utilizing technology to keep consumers on-track with their financial commitments and aims.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), inclined 0.27% to $59.21, during its last trading session.

Analog Devices, declared it has priced an offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 3.90% senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2025 and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.30% senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2045. The offering is being conducted following an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933.

Analog Devices intends to use about $378 million of the net proceeds from this offering to fund the redemption of $375 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.00% senior unsecured notes due 2016 on December 18, 2015, the redemption date selected by Analog Devices. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may comprise capital expenditures, repurchases of common stock under its stock repurchase program, repayment or refinancing of existing indebtedness, dividend payments and potential acquisitions. This offering is predictable to close on December 14. 2015.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. The co-managers are Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, counting integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, in addition to translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Finally, Shares of DragonWave Inc. (NASDAQ:DRWI), ended its last trade with 51.66% surge, and closed at $0.16.

DragonWave declared that, on January 26, 2016, it will hold a special meeting of shareholders to consider, and if deemed appropriate, to approve, a special resolution to authorize an amendment of the Companys articles to consolidate the common shares of the Company. The range of ratios for the share consolidation will be set out in the Administration Information Circular to be mailed to shareholders on or about December 21, 2015. The record date for the Special Meeting is December 11, 2015. At the Special Meeting, shareholders may also be asked to consider and vote in respect of other matters that may be properly brought before the Special Meeting. Administration is not presently aware of any such other matters.

The Company is seeking authority to implement a share consolidation as it will provide the Company with an opportunity to avoid a potential delisting of its Common Shares from NASDAQ, on which they are presently listed and quoted for trading in the United States. Subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, approval of the special resolution by shareholders would give the Board of Directors the authority to implement the share consolidation, or, in its discretion, revoke to the special resolution, without further approval or action or prior notice to shareholders. If approved and implemented, the share consolidation will occur simultaneously for all of the Companys common shares and will affect all shareholders uniformly.

DragonWave Inc. provides high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks worldwide. The company designs, develops, markets, and sells proprietary, carrier-grade microwave radio frequency networking equipment that wirelessly transmit broadband voice, video, and other data between two points. Its wireless carrier-Ethernet links, which are based on a native Ethernet platform, function as a wireless extension to an existing fiber and global optic core telecommunications network.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.