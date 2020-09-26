Fresh Stocks News Analysis: SunTrust Banks, (NYSE:STI), Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

On Thursday, Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), gained 0.62% to $39.51. 3.49 million shares of the company were exchanged.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) named some of its top talent to new positions, as the company continues to advance its performance and client experience across business lines. The appointments are effective Nov. 1.

We are fortunate to draw upon seasoned leaders as we identify opportunities for growth, said SunTrust Chairman and CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. This series of moves sharpens our focus at both the enterprise and business segment level.

Tom Freeman , presently Chief Risk Officer, has been tapped to lead the Consumer and Private Wealth Administration Segment for SunTrust. He brings a breadth of skills counting credit, corporate strategy and development, consumer lending and portfolio administration, among other experience, to the role.

, presently Chief Risk Officer, has been tapped to lead the Consumer and Private Wealth Administration Segment for SunTrust. He brings a breadth of skills counting credit, corporate strategy and development, consumer lending and portfolio administration, among other experience, to the role. Brad Dinsmorehas been named to lead Consumer Banking, reporting to Freeman and overseeing the companys omni-channel strategy (physical branches and digital consumer channels), counting deposit, consumer products, and client acquisition and experience strategies. His deep experience across all aspects of consumer banking will enable SunTrust to stay in the forefront of evolving client needs and preferences.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Administration, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), surged 0.23% to $64.90, during its last trading session.

Cognizant (CTSH) declared it has been placed in the Winners Circle in the new HfS Research Blueprint Report: Insurance As-a-Service for its excellence in both execution and innovation for clients. HfS Research is a leading independent global analyst firm for the business and IT services industry.

Cognizant is recognized in the HfS Blueprint report for integrating diverse assets and partnerships to offer innovative and high-value insurance services. Specific strengths highlighted by the analyst firm comprise:

Expansion of its global insurance delivery network, counting new centers to support front, back and middle office operations and complex services;

High momentum and growth with new clients and scale of operations;

Diverse partnerships around platforms and technology, and

Transformation and innovation abilities that are greatly valued by clients, counting more focus on robotic process automation through Cognizants Intelligent Process Automation solution to streamline and automate processes in claims administration, risk and fraud compliance, policy service and contract administration.

The report identifies Cognizant as an innovator through its use of emerging technologies, its investment in future capabilities and vision for insurance as-a-service capabilities. Hallmarks in execution comprise geographic footprint and scale, flexible pricing models, delivery of policy serving and claims administration, and quality of account administration.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other.

Finally, Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), ended its last trade with 1.39% gain, and closed at $55.38.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, in the amount of $16.25 per share. The dividend equals $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2015, to the holders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2015.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock payable on November 19, 2015, to holders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2015.

Discover Financial Services operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services.

