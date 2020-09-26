Active Stocks to Track: Coach Inc (NYSE:COH), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) | BNinvestors

On Friday, Shares of Coach Inc (NYSE:COH), lost -0.57% to $29.69.

Coach, declared a strengthening of its brand communications organization with two key appointments focused on elevating the brand message globally.

Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Coach, Inc., said, “The appointments of Caroline Deroche Pasquier and Jo Baldwin are the latest steps taken to broaden our organizational capabilities as we execute Coach’s transformation across product, stores and marketing. Caroline and Jo will play key roles in messaging the brand’s emergence as a modern luxury house of design, building upon our heritage as America’s original house of leather.”

Caroline Deroche Pasquier will join Coach as Senior Vice President, Global Public Relations and Communications, effective in early calendar 2016, reporting to both Victor Luis and Stuart Vevers, Executive Creative Director. In her role, Ms. Pasquier will be responsible for defining and driving the global public relations and brand communications strategy, partnering with leaders throughout the organization to create and deliver a compriseent and cohesive brand story, in support of Coach’s modern luxury positioning.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle collections in the United States. The company offers handbags, rings, charms, small leather goods, and novelty accessories for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, and time administration and electronic accessories for men.

Shares of McDonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD), inclined 1.12% to $104.82, during its last trading session.

McDonalds franchisees believe the brand is in a deep depression and could be facing its final days, according to a new survey. Business Insider Stated.

We are in the throes of a deep depression, and nothing is changing, one franchisee wrote in response to the survey by Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski. Probably 30% of operators are insolvent.

Another wrote, The CEO is sowing the seeds of our demise. We are a quick-serve fast-food restaurant, not a fast casual like Five Guys or Chipotle. The system may be facing its final days.

More than a dozen franchisees expressed frustration with McDonalds administration, saying that CEO Steve Easterbrooks turnaround plan — which comprises initiatives like all-day breakfast and a shift to digital ordering kiosks — is a distraction from the core issues of McDonalds, like food quality and customer service. Business Insider Reports

McDonalds Corporation operates and franchises McDonalds restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America.

Finally, Shares of Peoples United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), ended its last trade with 0.90% gain, and closed at $15.73.

Peoples United Financial, stated net income of $68.4 million, or $0.23 per share, for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to $61.6 million, or $0.21 per share, for the third quarter of 2014, and $61.7 million, or $0.20 per share, for the second quarter of 2015.

Operating earnings were also $68.4 million, or $0.23 per share, for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to $63.0 million, or $0.21 per share, for the third quarter of 2014, and $63.7 million, or $0.21 per share, for the second quarter of 2015.

The Companys Board of Directors declared a $0.1675 per share quarterly dividend, payable November 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2015. Based on the closing stock price on October 14, 2015, the dividend yield on Peoples United Financial common stock is 4.4 percent.

People’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples United Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth administration services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers.

