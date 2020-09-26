Active Stocks News Review: Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT), Annaly Capital Management, (NYSE:NLY), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

On Thursday, Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), lost -4.18% to $19.69.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fertilizer maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer company. The Company operates in three business segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company owns and operates five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), inclined 0.46% to $9.91, during its last trading session.

Annaly Capital Management, has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, ARN reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company uses its capital coupled with borrowed funds to invest in real estate related investments, earning the spread between the yield on its assets and the cost of its borrowings.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD), inclined 1.32% to $117.02, during its last trading session.

The Home Depot, declared that TTI Homelite / Echo won the retailers 2015 Innovation Award for its Echo 58-volt line of outdoor power equipment. The annual award recognizes the most revolutionary new products that provide true benefits to consumers and the companies that exceeded expectations in sales, service and program execution. Runner-up honors were awarded to Wink, Inc. for its Smart Home Hub and American Standard for its Optum VorMax Tall Height Elongated Toilet. Additionally, Solar City won Environmental Partner of the Year for its Residential Solar and Liberty Hardware won Marketing Innovation for its Monthly DIY Project Posts, Content & Social Campaign.

The Home Depots aim is to offer customers the most innovative, groundbreaking products that will assist them improve their homes while saving them time and money, said Ted Decker, executive vice president, Merchandising for The Home Depot. Our merchants compriseently work with our manufacturing partners to develop pioneering products that differentiate The Home Depot and attract customers.

A groundbreaking line of cordless outdoor portable power equipment came to market in 2015 with the launch of Echo 58-volt. This professional-grade system uses a 58-volt battery platform to operate five outdoor tools, combining the power of gas and the convenience of cordless. The system carries one of the industrys most powerful lithium-ion battery packs and a competitive charge time. Each unit comes equipped with a brushless motor customized for that particular tool. The tools feature a 90-day, money-back guarantee and a five-year consumer warrantee. The line comprises a string trimmer, hedge trimmer, blower, mower and chain saw.

The Home Depot, Inc. (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Home Depot stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement products and lawn and garden products and provide services. The Home Depot stores average approximately 104,000 square feet of enclosed space, with approximately 24,000 additional square feet of outside garden area.

Finally, Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), ended its last trade with 0.73% gain, and closed at $1.38.

Matalúrgica Gerdau SA, the investment holding company that controls Brazilian steelmaking group Gerdau SA, is considering raising about 1.5 billion reais ($380 million) in a private stock offering to repay debt, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

According to Valor, which cited unidentified market sources, Metalúrgica Gerdau is planning to launch a so-called restricted-effort offering in which a yet to determine amount of new stock will be put up for sale among existing shareholders and a limited number of outside investors.

Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to request registration of the plan with securities industry watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can take part, and the deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media. Reuters Reports

Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau) is a producer of long rolled steel. The Company operates in five segments: Brazil (Brazil Business Operation), which includes the steel operations in Brazil (except special steel) and the metallurgical and coking coal operation in Colombia; North America (North America Business Operation), which includes all North American operations, except Mexico and special steel; Latin America (Latin America Business Operation), which includes all Latin American operations, except the operations in Brazil and the metallurgical and coking coal operations in Colombia; Special Steel (Special Steel Business Operation), which includes the special steel operations in Brazil, Spain, the United States and India, and Iron Ore (Iron Ore Business Operation), which includes the iron ore operations in Brazil.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.