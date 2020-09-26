Active Stocks News Review: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

On Tuesday, Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), gained 1.24% to $8.19, despite oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, with New York-based futures down slightly, as market participants awaited the U.S. governments inventory data amid a global oversupply that was pressuring prices.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) said in a preliminary report U.S. crude stockpiles had risen 7 million barrels last week, way above the 3.7 million barrels predictable by analysts in a Reuters survey.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report official inventory data on Wednesday.

In company news, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, declared that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock.

2015 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results Conference Call Information

The company has planned to release its 2015 third quarter operational update and financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. A conference call to discuss the results has been planned for the same day at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 913-312-6690 or toll-free 888-600-4885. The passcode for the call is 4959206. We encourage those who would like to take part in the call to place calls between 8:50 and 9:00 am EST. For those unable to take part in the live conference call, a replay will be available for audio playback at 12:00 pm EST on Wednesday, November 4, 2015, and will run through 12:00 pm EST on Wednesday, November 18, 2015.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), inclined 0.76% to $44.79, during its last trading session.

American Airlines Group, will webcast a live audio feed of its third quarter 2015 financial results conference call with financial analysts and reporters on Friday, October 23, at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates in the airline industry. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated 983 mainline jets, in addition to 566 regional aircrafts through regional airline auxiliaries and third-party regional carriers.

Finally, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), ended its last trade with -0.04% loss, and closed at $41.40.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) invites interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2015 financial results on Thursday, October 22, 2015 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

