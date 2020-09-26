Active Stocks News Recap: SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)

On Monday, Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), lost -10.45% to $0.370.

SandRidge Energy, declared that, in connection with a regularly planned redetermination, its lenders have affirmed the $500 million borrowing base under its senior secured credit facility. In addition, the credit agreement was amended to improvement from $200 million to $275 million a basket available to the Company for the cash repurchase of senior unsecured notes.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, explores for and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Mid-Continent region of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), inclined 1.32% to $77.00, during its last trading session.

Visa Inc. and FireEye, declared the launch of Visa Threat Intelligence, Powered by FireEye. Tailored to the needs of the payments industry, this new service will deliver real-time threat information to merchants and issuers so they can quickly assess and act on the most critical cyber-attacks that could breach their payment systems.

Visa Threat Intelligence is the first product available as part of a new global planned partnership between Visa Inc. and FireEye. Startning late 2015, subscribers will gain access to a powerful web portal that distills the latest proprietary cyber intelligence relevant to payment systems into actionable information, counting timely alerts on malicious actors, methods, trends in cyber-attacks, and in-depth forensic analysis from recent data breaches.

Each week, merchants and card issuers receive thousands of alerts about possible cyber-attacks, making it difficult to know which ones to focus on, said Mark Nelsen, Senior Vice President of Risk Products and Business Intelligence, Visa Inc. Visa Threat Intelligence removes the noise by assessing hundreds of threat indicators and serving-up the most important and timely information. Users can then isolate and address those threats that are the most pressing and potentially damaging to their business and customers.

Visa Inc., a payments technology company, operates as a retail electronic payments network worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

Finally, Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), ended its last trade with -1.55% loss, and closed at $80.25.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company, has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2015 of $0.50 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable December 10, 2015, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2015.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency.

