Active Stocks News Recap: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) | BNinvestors

On Friday, Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), gained 1.09% to $34.17.

In celebration of the highly anticipated return of Guitar Hero, Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned partner of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), is partnering with crowd-sourced music video creation app musical.ly to kick off Guitar Hero TV Star, which will ask fans to submit clips of themselves singing and dancing along to Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Sing.” The end result will be a world premiere, user-generated music video in GHTV, Guitar Hero Live’s playable music video network.

“Guitar Hero Live gives you the thrill of being a rock star by playing in front of real crowds or awesome music videos, so we wanted to give fans the opportunity to become stars of their own music video that will be featured and playable in the game. This is something that has never been done before, and we believe it is the perfect way to celebrate the launch of the game,” said Tim Ellis, CMO of Activision Publishing, Inc. “With GHTV, the game’s online playable music video network, we can deliver all kinds of gameplay experiences that just weren’t possible in the past. To put real fans into a video that people can play along to in the game is an expression of the innovation that we have built into Guitar Hero Live, and we’re excited for fans to play along – and sing along – to the music.”

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile, and tablet games worldwide. The company develops and publishes interactive entertainment software products through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content to a range of gamers.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), declined -0.21% to $19.00, during its last trading session.

Fifth Third Bank, take part in the 2015 Association of Finance Professionals Conference. The annual conference is one of the largest national gatherings of treasury and finance professionals in the U.S., and is being held Oct. 18-21 in Denver.

“Our team members have a true commitment to understanding our clients’ aims and challenges,” said Kevin Lavender, head of corporate banking for Fifth Third. “The AFP Conference provides a great outlet for Fifth Third to engage and share best practices with our clients.

The AFP Conference provides financial professionals the opportunity to meet with decision makers, take part in panels and share their expertise on the changing financial industry. Fifth Third is participating in the conference in a variety of ways, from meeting with business customers and prospects to moderating industry panel negotiations to showcasing our innovative smart safe solution at our exhibit space.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors.

Finally, Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA), ended its last trade with 1.02% gain, and closed at $72.95.

HCA Holdings, declared preliminary financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2015. The financial results are subject to finalization of the Company’s quarterly financial and accounting procedures.

HCA anticipates revenues for the third quarter of 2015 should approximate $9.856 billion contrast to $9.220 billion in the third quarter of 2014. Income before income taxes for the third quarter is predictable to approximate $921 million contrast to $929 million in the preceding year period. Net income per diluted share for the third quarter of 2015 is predictable to be about $1.17 per diluted share contrast to $1.16 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2014. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2015 is predictable to be about $1.815 billion contrast to $1.828 billion in the previous year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table reconciling predictable income before income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is comprised in this release.

Compriseent with recent trends, volume remained strong in the third quarter. Same facility admissions for the third quarter of 2015 raised 2.9 percent, while same facility equivalent admissions raised 3.6 percent when contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Same facility emergency room visits for the third quarter of 2015 raised 5.8 percent from the preceding year’s third quarter.

HCA Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, counting inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

