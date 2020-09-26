Active Stocks News Buzz: TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARMH), Energy Focus, (NASDAQ:EFOI), Synta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNTA)

On Tuesday, Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), gained 3.35% to $70.06.

TripAdvisor declared its Travelers Choice(TM) awards for museums around the globe, top tips from contributors for visiting museums, in addition to top-rated value hotel options for travelers near award-winning museums.

In total, 591 winners were identified, counting the top 25 in the world and dedicated lists for Asia, Canada, Europe, India, South America, South Pacific, the U.K. and the U.S. The awards are based on the millions of valuable reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for museums around the world, gathered over a 12-month period.

Honoring nearly 600 institutions worldwide, the Travelers Choice awards have recognized the favorite museums that serve as cultural treasure troves for our community of millions, said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. These world-class museums provide an enriching experience that can be both inspiring and educational for travelers around the globe.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Other. Its travel research platform aggregates reviews and opinions about accommodations, destinations, activities and attractions, and restaurants that enable consumers to plan and book hotels, vacation rentals, flights, activities and attractions, and restaurants.

Shares of ARM Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARMH), inclined 3% to $45.04, during its last trading session.

New wearable technologies, counting a malaria alert bracelet for infants, a water purification band, and an ear-worn pneumonia monitor, are among the 10 ideas selected for the final stage of the Wearables for Good design challenge. Launched in May 2015 by partners UNICEF, ARM and frog, the objective was to create the most globally inclusive design competition ever. Less than three months later, teams and individuals from 46 countries, covering six continents, had entered with 250 design ideas presented to the judges.

The 10 shortlisted teams comprise of innovative designers, engineers and technologists who have all created remarkable new wearable and sensor-based devices capable of assisting the world’s most vulnerable people. This is a departure from the current mainstream wearables market, which is mainly focused on lifestyle devices for the developed world. The Wearables for Good design challenge expands that focus, showing how wearables can save lives by tackling maternal and child health issues in the most difficult physical and energy-constrained environments.

The finalists’ design ideas address issues counting health, the availability of potable water, sanitation and hygiene, and child protection. The teams will now move into the next phase of the competition where they will attempt to turn their concepts into working prototypes.

The accomplished projects will be presented in October, with the two winners declared in November at a tech event in Helsinki, Finland and ARM TechCon (Santa Clara, US). The winners will each receive a prize of $15,000, together with incubation and mentoring from UNICEF, ARM and frog.

ARM Holdings plc, together with its auxiliaries, designs microprocessors, physical intellectual property (IP), and related technology and software. The company also sells development tools that enhance the performance of embedded applications.

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), declined -15.05% to $13.94, during its last trading session.

Energy Focus, declared the pricing of a registered underwritten follow-on offering of shares of its common stock by it and certain of its stockholders at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The Company is offering 1,500,000 shares of its common stock and the Selling Stockholders are offering an additional 1,500,000 shares of their common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company and the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock on a pro rata basis. The offering is predictable to close on September 16, 2015, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.

The Company anticipates to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance its growth efforts and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Canaccord Genuity Inc. is acting as book-running manager and Rodman & Renshaw a unit of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Energy Focus, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and installs energy-efficient lighting systems and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Solutions.

Finally, Shares of Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA), ended its last trade with 0.50% gain, and closed at $2.01.

Synta Pharmaceuticals declared the appointment of Alan C. Rigby, Ph.D., as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Rigby brings over 20 years of academic and industry experience in the areas of structural and computational biology, drug discovery, and translational research of small and large molecules in oncology. Most recently, Dr. Rigby served as Vice President, Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Biology, Oncology Research, for Eli Lilly and Company at their New York site.

Dr. Rigby joined Eli Lilly and Company in 2010. Among his responsibilities there, he served as the Global Vice President of Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Biology and was responsible for leading the Eli Lilly-ImmunoGen ADC collaboration, advancing novel therapeutics within the Lilly Oncology Pipeline. Dr. Rigby was also responsible for establishing and executing on translational collaborations with academic medical centers within greater New York City.

Before joining Eli Lilly in 2010, Alan was the Principal Investigator of a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded independent academic laboratory and the Director of the Drug Discovery and Target Validation Program within the Center for Vascular Biology at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Rigby has served and continues to serve on national and international granting councils counting the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Canadian Foundation for Innovation and Genome Quebec’s PRIVAC. He is the North American Editor for Current Computer Aided Drug Discovery and on the Editorial Advisory Board for Future Medicinal Chemistry. He has published more than 50 scientific papers, a book chapter and has more than 10 patents that have published or are pending. Dr. Rigby holds an Honors BSc. in Biochemistry and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel oncology medicines for cancer patients.

