Active Stocks News Buzz: Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN), Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX), CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

On Wednesday, Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN), lost -4.87% to $20.52.

The Illinois Commerce Commission declared that Dynegy is one of the winning suppliers of the Illinois Power Agencys MISO Zone 4 capacity procurement event. The capacity procured in this process is for planning year 2016/2017 at a weighted average price of $138.12 per MW-Day. Total capacity to be offered by the winning suppliers is 1,033 MWs.

“The results of this RFP further validates Dynegy’s MISO investment thesis that the value of MISO capacity is rising as reserve margins tighten,” said Robert C. Flexon, president and CEO of Dynegy.

Dynegy’s share of the awarded MWs and the clearing prices has not been separately revealed and remains confidential.

Dynegy Inc., through its auxiliaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in three segments, Coal, IPH, and Gas. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities.

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX), declined -1.42% to $33.42, during its last trading session.

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone declare the acquisition of Ideal Shopping Direct (“ISD”), a leading independent multi-channel retailer, from Inflexion.

ISD operates live and pre-recorded channels across all the major UK TV platforms; Sky, Freeview, Virgin Media and Freesat in addition to multiple internet sites. Its two principal divisions are Create & Craft and Ideal World. ISD delivers a dynamic shopping experience selling specialty craft products to dedicated crafting hobbyists in addition to home, leisure, health, beauty and fashion products. Create & Craft is the only dedicated channel to sell specialist craft products and operates 15 hours a day.

Headquartered in Peterborough in the UK and with a growing operation in the US, the company has over 800 employees and, through its TV networks, reaches over 26 million homes. The practiced administration team will continue to be led by Mike Hancox, Chief Executive since 2008. Gerry Murphy, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone and former CEO of both Kingfisher and Carlton Communications (ITV), will become Chairman.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations.

Finally, CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX), ended its last trade with -0.64% loss, and closed at $59.34.

CarMax, stated record second quarter results for the quarter ended August 31, 2015.

Net sales and operating revenues raised 7.9% to $3.88 billion.

Used unit sales in comparable stores raised 4.6%.

Total used unit sales rose 9.2%.

Total wholesale unit sales raised 8.7%.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) income raised 6.2% to $98.3 million.

Net earnings grew 11.5% to $172.2 million. Net earnings per diluted share rose 17.1% to $0.82.

In the preceding years second quarter, net income per diluted share comprised a $0.06 benefit from the receipt of settlement proceeds in a class action lawsuit. In the current years second quarter, net income per diluted share comprised a $0.03 benefit related to a change in timing of our recognition of reconditioning overhead costs. Not Taking Into Account these items, second quarter net earnings grew 17.1% and net earnings per diluted share grew 23.4%.

“We are happy to report record second quarter results,” said Tom Folliard, president and chief executive officer. “The continued expansion of our store base and growth across our used, wholesale and CAF operations, in addition to our share repurchase program, all contributed to our record second quarter earnings per share.”

CarMax, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance.

