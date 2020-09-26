Active Stocks News Analysis: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), Magnum Hunter Resources (NYSE:MHR), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

On Wednesday, Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), lost -1.35% to $23.36.

Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Worldwide’s newest hotel brand that redefines the lifestyle space through a fresh approach to hospitality, recently declared a new social media campaign, “Meet the Neighbors.�? This series spotlights locals’ point of view through interviews with the brand that paint the landscape of each unique Canopy neighborhood.

The brand’s inaugural property Canopy Reykjavik | City Centre, which will welcome guests in early 2016, will be the first to showcase its dynamic and charming neighbors starting this September. After its September launch, the program will dedicate one week every month to sharing curated neighbor spotlights across select regions for “Meet the Neighbors.�? All contributors will live or work within walking distance to a Canopy by Hilton hotel, ranging from shops and restaurant owners to students and fitness instructors. “Meet the Neighbors�? for Canopy Reykjavik will showcase three distinct features – Into The Glacier, Laurgardalur, and Slippbarinn, all of which will comprise with tips and advice from locals.

“Reykjavik is a thriving city with a robust creative community and a unique energy,�? said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “We are excited to discover more of Reykjavik and Canopy’s other destinations with our #MeetTheNeighbors campaign through the tips and advice of our new neighbors.�?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a hospitality company. The Company comprises of about 4,322 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising of 715,062 rooms in 94 countries and territories. The Company operates through three segments: administration and franchise, ownership and timeshare. The Company’s brands are Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio–A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites Hotels, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), declined -5.83% to $0.470, during its last trading session.

An issue of Magnum Hunter Resources bonds fell 3.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.Net reports. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.75% coupon and will mature on May 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $54.75 and were trading at $65.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (Magnum Hunter), an independent oil and gas company, is engaged primarily in the exploration for and the exploitation, acquisition, development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) resources in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Upstream, Midstream and Marketing, and Oil Field Services.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), inclined 0.11% to $70.27, during its last trading session.

Procter & Gamble declared a new aim to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions from its facilities by 30% by 2020. The aim was developed in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF). This new aim is based on the best available science and represents an important step forward in the Company’s continued efforts to minimize its greenhouse gas emissions that impact climate change.

In addition, the Company is joining the Climate Savers Program, a program sponsored by WWF to enable leadership companies to collaborate and accelerate their efforts to address climate change.

P&G selected a stretching target of 30% after considering the latest science presented by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. A 30% reduction will ensure that P&G is supporting global efforts to prevent global temperatures from surpassing two degrees Celsius, and is consistent with science-based methodologies that are assisting companies align targets with climate science.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provides consumer packaged goods. The Company operates in five segments under GBUs: Beauty, which offers a range of products ranging from deodorants to cosmetics to skin care; Grooming, which comprises blades, razors and electronic hair removal devices, such as electric razors and epilators; Health Care, which comprises oral care and personal health care products.; Fabric Care and Home Care, which comprises of a range of fabric care products, home care products and batteries, and Baby Feminine and Family Care, which offers diapers, pants, baby wipe, Bounty paper, towel and Charmin toilet paper brands.

Finally, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), ended its last trade with -0.31% loss, and closed at $57.10.

AIG Private Client Group, a division of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) that serves high net worth clients, recently marked the 10-year anniversary of its Wildfire Protection Unit (WPU) with Montecito, CA, officials, providing pro-bono fire protection to key areas in the Montecito Fire Protection District in preparation for the height of wildfire season.

AIG’s WPU, in partnershipwith Montecito wildfire specialists, spent the day spraying a bio-degradable fire retardant and performing other mitigation actions in the Montecito area using special-purpose built AIG WPU trucks.

The work in Montecito recognizes the vulnerability of California to wildfires. In 2014, 7,865 fires destroyed 555,044 acres and caused millions in property damage statewide, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And the 2015 wildfire season has been very active.

AIG’s WPU was created ten years ago to serve AIG Private Client Group clients in select areas of Northern and Southern California. The service has been expanded to comprise additional customers in California, as well as in parts of Colorado and Texas. The AIG WPU is not a private fire department, but a loss mitigation service designed to preempt damage well before a wildfire ignites.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services. Its various offerings comprise products and services that assist businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security.

