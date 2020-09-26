Active Stocks News Analysis: Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX), Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE)

On Wednesday, Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), lost -1.25% to $86.70.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Companys (LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin) significantly reduced the risk of the combined endpoint of cardiovascular (CV) death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke by 14 percent when added to standard of care, in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) at high risk of CV events. There was a 38 percent reduction in CV death, with no noteworthydifference in the risk of non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke.

In addition, treatment with Jardiance resulted in a lower risk of all-cause mortality (32 percent reduction) and hospitalization for heart failure (35 percent reduction).

These results are both novel and exciting for the millions of people living with type 2 diabetes at risk for cardiovascular disease. Addressing the burden of cardiovascular events, counting death, is at the core of diabetes care, and until now no single diabetes medication has been associated with a reduction in mortality, said lead investigator of the trial Dr. Bernard Zinman , Director, Diabetes Centre, Mount Sinai Hospital; Senior Scientist, Lunenfeld Tanenbaum Research Institute, and Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto , Canada. In this study, empagliflozin was shown to prevent one out of three cardiovascular deaths.

Life expectancy of people with T2D at high CV risk is, on average, reduced by up to twelve years1 with about 50 percent of deaths in people with T2D caused by CV disease.2,3 The effect of Jardiance in this trial was observed on top of standard of care. This means the benefit was seen over and above other treatments patients were already receiving for diabetes and/or cardiovascular disease (such as blood pressure and cholesterol lowering-medications).

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products.

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX), inclined 0.79% to $35.76, during its last trading session.

Baxter International, declared that it presented at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2015 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Baxter International Inc., develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions.

Finally, Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), ended its last trade with -2.18% loss, and closed at $27.42.

Spectra Energy Corp, Chief Executive Officer Greg Ebel spoke at the Raymond James 11th Annual North American Equities Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2015. Ebel also served as chief executive officer of Spectra Energy Partners (SEP).

Spectra Energy Corp, through its auxiliaries, owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas-related energy assets in North America. The company’s Spectra Energy Partners segment engages in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, in addition to transportation and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) for customers in various regions of the midwestern, northeastern, and southeastern United States and Canada.

