Active Stocks Investor’s Alert: American International Group (NYSE:AIG), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), gained 0.19% to $56.93.

American Private Client Group, a division of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) that serves high net worth clients, recently marked the 10-year anniversary of its Wildfire Protection Unit (WPU) with Montecito, CA, officials, providing pro-bono fire protection to key areas in the Montecito Fire Protection District in preparation for the height of wildfire season.

AIG’s WPU, in partnership with Montecito wildfire specialists, spent the day spraying a bio-degradable fire retardant and performing other mitigation actions in the Montecito area using special-purpose built AIG WPU trucks.

The work in Montecito recognizes the vulnerability of California to wildfires. In 2014, 7,865 fires destroyed 555,044 acres and caused millions in property damage statewide, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And the 2015 wildfire season has been very active.

AIG’s WPU was created ten years ago to serve AIG Private Client Group clients in select areas of Northern and Southern California. The service has been expanded to comprise additional customers in California, as well as in parts of Colorado and Texas. The AIG WPU is not a private fire department, but a loss mitigation service designed to preempt damage well before a wildfire ignites.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services. Its various offerings comprise products and services that assist businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE:VIPS), inclined 0.65% to $16.91, during its last trading session.

In a research note issued to clients by Nomura on 2 October, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price per share cut to $24.00. The firm right now has “Buy” rating on the stock.

According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock is covered by 27 equity analysts across the Street, with 0 analysts giving it a Sell rating, 24 a Buy rating, while 2 consider it a Hold. The 12-month consensus target price for the stock is $27.71, which reflects an upside potential of 63.87% over the current price.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned auxiliaries, operates as an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers a range of apparel, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and lifestyle products from domestic and international brands.

Shares of General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), inclined 1.77% to $26.43, during its last trading session.

General Growth Properties, will report financial and operational results for the third quarter 2015 after the close of business on Monday, November 2, 2015, and host a conference call for investors and other interested parties at 8:00 a.m. Central (9:00 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, November 3, 2015.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested parties can access the call by dialing 877.845.1018 (international 707.287.9345).

General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in owning and operating retail properties to communities, retailers, employees, consumers and shareholders. As of December 31, 2014, the Company owned, either entirely or with joint venture partners, 128 retail properties.

Finally, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), ended its last trade with -0.82% loss, and closed at $18.21.

The Western Union Company, a leader in global payment services, and Walgreens, the nation’s largest drugstore chain, this month launched Western Union® Bill Payment services staged via digital self-service kiosks, allowing customers to make payments to 15,000 billers across the United States and beyond.

Customers can access Western Union services via Walgreens self-service kiosks where they can pay bills and also use existing Western Union international and domestic money transfer services. The kiosks are located in more than 7,800 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands and are the same kiosks where photo and BalanceTM Financial services are offered.

Customers also have access to Western Union’s customer rewards program—“My WU®”—and can expect an improved kiosk experience with fast and easy transactions.

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a global provider of money movement and payment services. The Company classifies its businesses into three: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions.

