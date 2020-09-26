Active Stock’s Buzzers: Centurylink Inc(NYSE:CTL), Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL), News Corp(NASDAQ:NWSA), General Growth Properties Inc(NYSE:GGP)

On Friday, Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)s shares declined -1.57% to $25.63.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) declared that it has one of the largest fiber-enabled gigabit netoperates in the country and continues as an industry leader in the number of homes it has enabled with broadband speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps). CenturyLink now offers gigabit Internet service to residential and small business customers in parts of 17 states and, by the end of 2015, should have more than 700,000 households across the country enabled with fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology capable of uploading and downloading information at speeds up to 1 Gbps.

CenturyLink first launched gigabit service to residents and small businesses in Omaha in 2013 as part of a fiber network trial and in August 2014, declared that it had expanded that gigabit service to residential and business customers in 16 markets. In May of this year, CenturyLink extended gigabit fiber service to additional small and midsized businesses (SMBs) located near the companys fiber network backbone or in fiber-fed multi-tenant unit office buildings, resulting in gigabit service being accessible to nearly 490,000 SMBs.

Recently, CenturyLink is announcing that this ultra-fast gigabit service is now accessible to residential and small business customers in parts of six new states counting Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina and South Dakota.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, governmental, and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of large amounts of data between sites; and multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL)s shares dropped -1.70% to $46.69.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) employees from across the country will build or renovate affordable, single family homes in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. This years fall builds will take place in six cities, including Deltas hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City and Seattle as well as in Los Angeles, a key international gateway for the airline. More than 2,400 Delta employees will participate in the projects, which began Sept. 8 and continue through Nov. 7.

Through local and national support, Delta employees have assisted build or rehab 214 Habitat homes in 12 countries around the world. Habitat is one of Deltas core community partners as it acknowledges the need for safe, decent and affordable shelter around the globe. The domestic builds will mark homes 215-221 for Delta.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides planned air transportation for passengers and cargo worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network comprises various gateway airports in Amsterdam, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, counting mobile and telephone reservations, delta.com, traditional brick and mortar, and online travel agencies.

At the end of Fridays trade, News Corp(NASDAQ:NWSA)s shares dipped -2.20% to $12.92.

News America Marketing, a partner of News Corp (NWSA), News America Marketing (NAM), the premier publisher of coupons in the U.S. and Canada, producing billions of coupons annually, declared that printing coupons from their popular savings website SmartSource.com is now simpler and easier than ever thanks to new coupon printing technology. The patented print solution allows consumers to print coupons without the burdensome requirement of downloading coupon printing software, making the process more streamlined while incorporating the controls needed to maintain coupon integrity and security.

After listening to consumer feedback and acknowledging the need for a new print-at-home solution, News America Marketing worked for over two years to formulate the ideal solution. The groundbreaking result is a patented solution that benefits both manufacturing and consumer constituencies by giving manufacturing clients the print security they need without requiring coupon printing software. The solution was soft-launched last month, and has seen print success improve by rates approaching 100% over the previous solution.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company distributes content and data products, such as The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones Private Markets, and DJX through various media channels, counting newspapers, newswires, Websites, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and video, in addition to applications for mobile devices, tablets, and electronic readers.

General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), ended its Fridays trading session with -0.08% loss, and closed at $25.72.

General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP) declared a new fall style guide featuring men’s and women’s apparel from GGP retailers and fall fashion advice from style blogger Amber Fillerup, creator of the blog Barefoot Blonde and popular YouTube personality. The 2015 guide is accessible online and features fall outfits, trends, tips, unique wardrobe looks and a video with fall trend advice from Amber.

Barefoot Blonde blogger Amber Fillerup shares original posts for GGP’s online Fall Fashion Guide, imparting the latest fall trends and expert tips on how to mix and match clothes, makeup and accessories to create new looks – stylishly and affordably. Amber also divulges her Top 11 “must-haves” in a “Fall Fashion Trend” video, showcasing her favorite looks to inspire shoppers to ramp up their fall looks this season. The guide also comprises fall fashion tips for men, as Amber’s husband, David, shares practical advice and tips for guys.

General Growth Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality regional malls.

