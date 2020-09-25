Up to Date Stocks Traders Alert: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

On Wednesday, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), lost -0.66% to $29.97.

General Electric Company, declared today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the potential sale of its Equipment Finance and Receivable Finance businesses in France and Germany to Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM), representing ending net investment (ENI) of about US$7.5 billion / EU€6.6 billion. The projected transaction will be presented to the relevant works councils for their information and consultation. The completion of the transaction would also be subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals.

“We’re happy to sign this MOU with BFCM for a noteworthy piece of our European business,” said Keith Sherin, GE Capital chairman and CEO. “As we continue to execute on our strategy to significantly reduce the size of GE Capital, we are excited that our long-time partner for French factoring would take forward our CLL business in France and Germany,” he added.

GE Capital’s Commercial Lending and Leasing (CLL) platforms in France and Germany provide factoring and leasing products and services to a broad range of commercial customers. As of 3Q 2015, the platforms had net earning assets (NEA) of respectively US$6.5B and US$3.8B.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company’s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), declined -2.06% to $60.48, during its last trading session.

Comcast Business recently declared that it has been selected by the K-20 Education Network to provide a comprehensive, high-speed communications network that supports 101 higher education institutions (both baccalaureate and community college systems), K-12 school districts and libraries across Washington State. These organizations rely on the K-20 Education Network – the nation’s first education network of its kind – to run hundreds of data-intensive applications that support school administration, distance learning and operations.

“K-20 is a publicly supported network that delivers many benefits to schools and colleges statewide. As the largest education network in the State of Washington, we need to be able to connect thousands of students, multiple schools and several organizations together,” said Mike Scroggins, deputy executive director, Information Technology for the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and chair of the K-20 Network Consortium. “K-20 counts on Comcast Business to provide the performance, scalability and support we need to run the network effectively.”

Using a fiber diverse, “hub and spoke” Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) network configuration offered by Comcast Business, 101 remote K-20 spoke locations are connected back to the organization’s main data center (the “hub”) through Comcast Business’s high availability Ethernet solutions platform. At the K-20 network hub in Seattle, two 100Gb fiber circuits supply the network with over 200 Gbps of data throughput, which gives K-20 noteworthy ability to grow quickly and seamlessly as future network demands improvement.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand name.

Finally, Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), ended its last trade with -1.56% loss, and closed at $40.42.

Agilent Technologies, named Dr. Mitchell Guttman the winner of its 2015 Early Career Professor Award. The award, now in its seventh year, recognizes one early career professor for his or her exceptional, original research contributions and outstanding potential for future research. Dr. Guttman was selected from a global pool of professors contributing to the understanding and use of RNA-based technologies for genome editing and control.

Dr. Guttman is assistant professor of biology and biological engineering at the California Institute of Technology, in Pasadena. His research has described a new class of RNA called large intergenic noncoding RNA. Commonly referred to as lincRNAs, these entities control gene expression and, as shown by Dr. Guttman, regulate important cellular processes. Examples of such processes comprise differentiation of embryonic stem cells and prevention of overproduction of gene products by inactivation of one of the two X chromosomes found in the cells of females.

Through Dr. Guttman’s research, scientists now have a better understanding of how lincRNA interacts with proteins and target genomic regions. Given the unparalleled properties of these molecules, he is further investigating their use in cellular engineering.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides bio-analytical solutions and services to the life sciences, diagnostics and genomics, chemical analysis, communications, and electronics industries worldwide.

