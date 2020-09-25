Up to Date Stocks in Focus: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

On Wednesday, Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY)s shares declined -0.80% to $2.47.

Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (AUY) has 60.70% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was -1.59. The company has 946.54 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $2.38 billion. Price to book ratio was 0.34. Gross profit margin was 41.30%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 7.19% while for the week was recorded as 8.23%.

Yamana Gold, hereby declares that it has reached three metal purchase agreements with Sandstorm Gold Ltd., for which Sandstorm has paid Yamana total advanced payments of $148 million and has issued the Company 15 million common share purchase warrants with a strike price of $3.50 and a term of five years (the Transaction). Sandstorm will also pay the Company an additional advanced payment of $4 million in six months. The metal purchase agreements comprise a silver purchase transaction related to production from Cerro Moro, Minera Florida and Chapada, a copper purchase transaction related to production from Chapada, and a gold purchase transaction related to production from Agua Rica. 100% of the advanced payment will be used by Yamana to reduce the balance outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

Yamanas Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Charles Main offered comments on the Transaction as follows: We are very happy to have accomplished this transaction. The streams that we have put in place do not have noteworthy impacts on the projects to which they relate. They represent a modest portion of our copper and silver production which are secondary metals to Yamana and they do not impact our exposure to our primary metal which is gold. With this deal, and with the successful completion of a deal on Brio Gold, the aim and expectation is to be in a position to have generated cash proceeds well in excess of the amount required to complete the pay down of our credit facility before year end, which was one of our planned objectives for the year. This would leave us with a five year undrawn credit facility of $1 billion together with an raised cash balance. With modest debt repayments of $118 million planned for the next couple of years, we believe that Yamana is very well positioned to fully execute on its business plan and on generating and increasing cash flow and free cash flow.

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold producer. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, counting exploration, extraction, processing and reclamation. The Companys production mines comprise Chapada, Brazil; El Penon, Chile; Canadian Malartic, Canada; Mercedes, Mexico; Gualcamayo, Argentina; Jacobina, Brazil; Minera Florida, Chile, and Other Producing Mines.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)s shares gained 2.91% to $65.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has the market capitalization of $235.35 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 1.10 while EPS was $5.87. Institutional ownership of the company was 76.20% while 3.68 billion shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 43.30%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 5.43%. ROE ratio was 10.20% while ROI was 6.60%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset administration. JPMorgan Chases activities are organized into four business segments.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)s shares surged 1.56% to $77.50.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Its past 5-day performance at -2.64%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 6.59%. The stock, as of last close, traded 42.91% up from its 52 week low and was -31.15% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -15.77% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -7.64% and -3.35% respectively.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Skyworks) is engaged in the production of analog semiconductors. The Company supports automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, energy administration, Global Positioning System (GPS), industrial, medical, military, wireless networking, smartphone and tablet applications.