Up to Date Active Stocks News Update: Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

On Tuesday, Shares of Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA), gained 2.29% to $9.38.

Alcoa, declared that it is taking decisive action to curtail uncompetitive smelting and refining capacity to ensure continued competitiveness amid prevailing market conditions. The Company will reduce aluminum smelting capacity by 503,000 metric tons and alumina refining capacity by 1.2 million metric tons. Alcoa will start the curtailments in the fourth quarter of 2015 and will complete them by the end of the first quarter of 2016.

The reductions will further improve the cost position of the Upstream business and ensure competitiveness in a lower pricing environment, counting a 30 percent drop in the Midwest transaction aluminum price year-to-date. Alcoa has been aggressively reshaping its Upstream portfolio as part of a successful multi-year strategy to position itself as a low-cost global leader in alumina and aluminum production. Once today’s actions are complete, Alcoa will have closed, divested or curtailed 45 percent of total smelting operating capacity since 2007.

Alcoa Inc. produces and manages primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. The Alumina segment is involved in mining bauxite, which is then refined into alumina.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), declined -0.56% to $28.61, during its last trading session.

Cisco Systems, declared it is advancing its Security Everywhere strategy deeper into the cloud, network, and endpoints with new security products and features, and a threat awareness service as organizations execute on their digital transformation.

Companies are banking on digital initiatives to provide new avenues of financial growth and reduce operational complexity. As data becomes more pervasive, so do attacks by threat actors which often leave companies scrambling to secure their assets. They are faced with a complex array of point solutions, which by design often are not interoperable, leaving security teams with limited visibility into potential threats and compromises on their networks. The value of Cisco architecture is its emphasis on embedding security spanning the extended network counting routers, switches and the data center closing gaps across the attack continuum and significantly reducing time to detection and remediation.

Specifically, Cisco is adding Cisco® Cloud Access Security (CAS), which provides visibility and data security for cloud-based applications; Identity Services Engine (ISE) enhancements, extending visibility and control for network and endpoints with new location access controls; and Threat Awareness Service, which provides organizations with threat visibility into their networks.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. It provides switching products, counting fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Finally, Shares of LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ), ended its last trade with 0.27% gain, and closed at $29.94.

LKQ Corporation, declared that a member of administration will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Northcoast Research 2015 Fall Administration Forum Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York, New York, on November 4, 2015

Barclays Global Automotive Conference Barclays Headquarters, New York, New York: November 18, 2015.

LKQ Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Northern France, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.

