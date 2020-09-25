U.S Stocks Watch List – Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD)

On Wednesday, Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), gained 1.38% to $48.33.

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that a key measure of revenue per mile rose and passengers flew more miles in November, according to AP.

Delta said that revenue for every seat flown one mile grew 1.5 percent over November 2014. An earlier Thanksgiving assisted, with more return trips from the holiday in November instead of early December.

Delta forecast that the closely watched figure would likely drop for the fourth quarter as a whole but not as badly as formerly thought — at the high end of a decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

Traffic grew 4.6 percent contrast with November 2014, as raised U.S. flying offset a decline on international routes. Traffic between the U.S. and Europe was flat — better than other foreign destinations — despite the Nov. 13 terror attacks in Paris. AP Reports

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides planned air transportation for passengers and cargo worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network comprises various gateway airports in Amsterdam, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita.

Shares of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), inclined 2.31% to $3.99, during its last trading session.

Array BioPharma declared that its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer, will present at the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference in New York. The public is welcome to take part in the conference through a webcast on the Array BioPharma website.

Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference, Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, Wednesday, December 9, 2015.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Finally, Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD), ended its last trade with -2.22% loss, and closed at $2.64.

Cloud Peak Energy declared that Cloud Peak Energy Logistics LLC entered into an amended transportation agreement with BNSF Railway Company to eliminate both parties’ volume obligations for the period 2016 through 2018 in exchange for a series of payments.

Under the amended agreement, Cloud Peak Energy made an upfront payment to BNSF and has the right to make payments from 2016 through 2018 replacing the previous take-or-pay commitments during this three-year period. The aggregate reduction in potential payments if we do not ship any export tons during this three-year period is substantially comparable to the reduction under the export terminal throughput amendment declared in October 2015 by Cloud Peak Energy. Except as amended, the original transportation agreement remains in place through the end of 2024.

The parties will continue to meet regularly going forward to discuss market conditions and any potential shipments and the terms for any shipments. If export shipments do not occur, it is predictable that Spring Creek Mine production volumes will be reduced accordingly.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc., through its auxiliaries, produces coal in the Powder River Basin (PRB) and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, Logistics and Related Activities, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content primarily to electric utilities operating in the United States and internationally.

