Remarkable Stocks News Update: Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc (NYSE:HOT), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

On Tuesday, Shares of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc (NYSE:HOT), lost -1.09% to $77.82.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, declared a contract with Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi Real Estate Investments Company LLC, to launch Four Points by Sheraton Makkah Al Naseem. Planned to open in Q2 2016, the hotel will be the brand’s largest property globally, with over 1,000 rooms, and will be located in the Al Naseem district on the outskirts of central Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

“We are delighted to declare the opening of our largest Four Points property in Makkah, in partnership with Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi Real Estate Investments Company. As religious travel continues to grow in Saudi Arabia, Four Points is the perfect brand to meet the rising demand for affordable yet innovative accommodation options in Makkah,” said Michael Wale, President, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Europe, Africa and Middle East. “With ten operating hotels in the country and nine in the pipeline, Saudi Arabia is our second largest market in the Middle East, and we look forward to more growth opportunities in the Kingdom.”

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a hotel and leisure company worldwide. The company owns, operates, and franchises luxury and upscale full-service hotels, resorts, residences, retreats, select-service hotels, and extended stay hotels under the St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, W, Westin, Le Méridien, Sheraton, Four Points, Aloft, and Element brand names.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), inclined 0.28% to $57.15, during its last trading session.

This back-to-school season, students from across the country shared why they love their favorite Texas Instruments (TI) (TXN) calculator for a chance to win a classroom visit from Mayim Bialik, neuroscientist and star of the hit comedy The Big Bang Theory. Of the 178 teachers and students who presented photos and videos on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #ilyTIcontest, Nashville Big Picture High School won the grand prize with a creative rap video on why they love the TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator. They also took home a classroom set of 30 TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculators, TIs newest calculator.

It was so inspiring and exciting to see so many students and teachers from all across the US using their creativity and imagination to showcase why they love their TI technology, Bialik said. The winning video from Nashville Big Picture High School features an exceptionally enthused Mr. Richardson and his students showing that math is awesomely rhythmically fun.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power administration products to enhance the efficiency of powered devices using battery administration solutions, portable power conversion devices, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Finally, Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC), ended its last trade with 9.35% gain, and closed at $4.68.

California Resources Corporation, declared that Todd Stevens, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2015 Global Energy Conference on the afternoon of November 10th at 3:35 pm ET in Miami, Florida.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in about 2.4 million net acres.

