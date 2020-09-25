Remarkable Stocks in Focus: Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

On Tuesday, Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), lost -3.57% to $68.09.

Kellogg Company, declared third-quarter 2015 results that were in-line with expectations. The company anticipates to achieve its full-year guidance for currency-neutral comparable net sales, operating profit, and earnings per share. The company raised its guidance for 2015 operating cash flow after capital expenditure to $1.1 billion.

The companys results for the third quarter continued the momentum that we saw earlier in the year. Our developing and emerging-market businesses performed well, and the trends in our developed businesses continued to show improvement over last year, said John Bryant, Kellogg Companys chairman and chief executive officer. Our major productivity programs continue to progress well and we remain on-track to meet our objectives for 2015 and 2016.

Kellogg Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments.

Shares of VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), declined -4.63% to $3.50, during its last trading session.

As formerly revealed, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (Openbaar Ministerie) (OM) are conducting investigations relating primarily to VimpelCom Ltd.s (the Company or VimpelCom) business in Uzbekistan and preceding dealings with Takilant Ltd.

As declared in February of 2015, the Company has been exploring resolution of the Companys potential liabilities. The Company continues to cooperate with the authorities. Based on its ongoing assessment of the investigation during the third quarter of 2015, the Company will make a provision in the amount of US$900 million in its third quarter financial statements.

The negotiations with the authorities are ongoing and, until concluded, there can be no certainty as to the final cost to the Company of any such resolution or the nature, likelihood or timing of a definitive resolution.

VimpelCom Ltd. provides telecommunications services in Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Algeria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It offers voice and data services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies.

Finally, Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV), ended its last trade with 6.58% gain, and closed at $6.32.

Viavi, stated results for its fiscal first quarter ended October 3, 2015. Fiscal 2016 is a 53-week year and fiscal 2015 was a 52-week year. The extra week of fiscal 2016 fell within the first quarter, resulting in a 14-week as compared to 13-week sequential quarterly and year-over-year comparisons.

GAAP net revenue was $229.7 million, with net loss of $(4.7) million, or $(0.02) per share. Preceding quarter GAAP net revenue was $219.8 million, with net loss of $(32.1) million, or $(0.14) per share. GAAP net revenue for fiscal 2015 first quarter was $215.3 million, with net loss of $(25.8) million, or $(0.11) per share.

Non-GAAP net revenue was $229.7 million, with net income of $19.6 million, or $0.08 per share. Preceding quarter non-GAAP net revenue was $219.8 million, with net income of $10.4 million, or $0.04 per share. Non-GAAP net revenue for fiscal 2015 first quarter was $215.3 million, with net income of $7.4 million, or $0.03 per share.

Viavi Solutions Inc. engages in the network enablement, service enablement, and communications and commercial optical products businesses. The company’s Network Enablement segment provides an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build out and maintenance tasks.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Active Gainers In The Spotlight: Mattel, (NASDAQ:M…Morning Trade Gainers: Nuance Communications, (NAS…Active Stocks News Review: General Electric Compan…Active News Buzz on: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NY…Significant Movers Of Yesterday: Facebook Inc (NAS…Hot Stocks Alert: General Electric Company (NYSE:G…Market Movers: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet …Financial Stocks Overview: Bank of America Corp (N…Friday Afternoon’s Hottest Stocks Overview: Facebo…