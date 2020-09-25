Evergreen Stocks News Announcement: Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), Medtronic, (NYSE:MDT), Walt Disney Co, (NYSE:DIS), Nokia Corporation, (NYSE:NOK)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), lost -0.63% to $109.67.

Its market capitalization is $629.47 billion with the P/E ratio of 12.75. Its 52-Week low range is $92.00 and 52-week high range is $134.54.

Apple, declared that James A. Bell, former chief financial officer and corporate president of The Boeing Company, has been elected to Apple’s board of directors. Bell brings more than four decades of experience in finance, planned planning and leadership in complex organizations. During his 38-year career at Boeing, he also oversaw Boeing Capital Corporation and Boeing Shared Services, and was interim CEO of The Boeing Company in 2005.

Bell is a member of the board of directors of JP Morgan Chase, Dow Chemical Company, CDW, and a Trustee of Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center. He has also worked with New Leaders for New Schools to assist develop talented teachers and principals, and served on many community-based boards. Bell attended California State University, Los Angeles where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

On other hand, the Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, The officer (Senior Vice President, CFO), of Apple Inc, Maestri Luca had unloaded 16,618 shares at $111.74 per share in a transaction on September 8, 2015. The total value of transaction was $1,856,895. The Insider information was revealed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, watches, and portable digital music players worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), declined -0.67% to $70.59, during its current trading session.

Medtronic plc, declared favorable five-year data in the VALOR II Study, demonstrating the durability of the Valiant Thoracic Stent Graft System, an innovative and minimally invasive treatment for patients with thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA). The data, results of five-year patient follow-up, were presented on Friday, October 2, 2015 by Mark F. Conrad, M.D., Director of Clinical Research, Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery and Assistant Program Director, Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery for Massachusetts General Hospital, at the 42nd Annual Meeting of the New England Society for Vascular Surgery in Newport, R.I.

A TAA is a dangerous weakening and subsequent bulge in the aorta (the body`s main artery) near where it branches off the heart; those that rupture usually result in death. An estimated 60,000 people in the U.S. alone have a TAA. Those aneurysms that are detected before rupturing can usually be effectively treated with stent grafts or invasive surgery.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies worldwide. The company’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, AF products, diagnostics and monitoring devices, and remote monitoring and patient-centered software; and heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stent products, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, and peripheral vascular intervention products.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), climbed 0.72%, and is now trading at $103.69.

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) and Hasbro, launched Playmation Marvel’s Avengers – the next step in the evolution of play. The groundbreaking system of connected toys and wearables fuses technology and digital storytelling to create a completely new category of play. Hitting shelves across the U.S. and Canada for the first time recently, the new toy/game hybrid aims to inspire both kids and parents to get active and creative at playtime.

Dreamed up by a team of technologists, Imagineers and storytellers from across The Walt Disney Company, Playmation is the culmination of extensive research into the world of play, highlighting the opportunity for a new type of experience that combines digital technology and physical, real-world play.

The online study of 2,000 families across the country confirms that almost all parents believe active playtime is essential to their child’s healthy development, and three say that using technology is a favorite way for their child to play. Four out of five parents say their children are more likely to engage with a game if technology is involved, and nine out of ten are open to new technologies that encourage their kids to be more active.

On other hand, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has received an “A+” credit rating from Morningstar. The research firm’s “A+” rating indicates that the company is a low default risk. They also gave their stock a four star rating.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, Consumer Products, and Interactive.

Finally, Shares of Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), gained 0.51%, and is now trading at $6.94.

Nokia declared that Nokias Board of Directors has resolved on a directed issuance of a maximum amount of 141 581 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company to Nokia employees participating in the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2014. The one-year cycle of the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2014 ended on July 31, 2015.

Under the terms and conditions of the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2014 Nokia will offer one matching share for every two shares purchased under the plan which the participant still held as at July 31, 2015. The shares are issued without consideration. As the issued shares are held by the company, the total number of the companys outstanding shares does not change as a consequence of the share issuance. The shares will be delivered to the employees in October 2015.

The Board of Directors approved the launch of the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2014 as part of the Nokia Equity Program 2014 on February 14, 2014 to encourage employee share ownership, commitment and engagement. The resolution to issue shares is based on the authorization granted to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2015.

Nokia Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides network infrastructure and related services in Finland, the United States, Japan, China, India, the Russian Federation, Germany, Taiwan, Indonesia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Broadband, Global Services, HERE, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Broadband offers network solutions for mobile voice and data services through its Radio and Core clusters for mobile operators.

