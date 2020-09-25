Evergreen Stocks News Alert: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)

During Tuesday’s Current trade, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), dropped -1.52% to $96.95.

The Menlo Park, CA-based social networking sites stock price target was raised due to the potential for video advertisements and Instagram to become Facebooks next billion-dollar business, analysts said.

As video consumption explodes across FBs massive user base, we think FB looks well positioned to capture an increasing portion of TV ad budgets as marketers migrate toward data-driven, highly-targeted online video ad campaigns, the Jeffries analysts noted.

Instagram, Facebooks photo and video sharing platform, is also poised to benefit from advertisements, analysts said, who projected Instagrams base case revenues to be $531 million in 2016 and $1.4 billion in 2017.

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), gained 1.98% to $113.96, during its current trading session.

Apple® declared that ResearchKit™ is enabling new research studies on autism, epilepsy and melanoma. ResearchKit turns iPhone® into a powerful tool for medical research by assisting doctors, scientists and other researchers gather data more frequently and more accurately from participants using iPhone apps. With ResearchKit, study participants can review an interactive informed consent process, easily complete active tasks or submit survey responses, and choose how their health data is shared with researchers, making contributions to medical research easier than ever. Researchers and developers have already contributed to ResearchKit, with more than 50 researchers adding to the open source framework.

“We’re honored to work with world-class medical institutions and provide them with tools to better understand diseases and ultimately assist people lead healthier lives,�? said Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations. “In just six months, ResearchKit apps studying everything from asthma and diabetes to Parkinson’s disease, are already providing insights to scientists around the world and more than 100,000 participants are choosing to contribute their data to advance science and medical research.�?

Finally, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), increased 1.88%, to $45.53.

Today Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), stated third-quarter 2015 earnings of 99 cents per share, or $1.04 per share on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).

Verizon continues to grow earnings by delivering network reliability and superior value that continues to attract new customers, said Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam. Verizon Wireless posted another quarter of quality connections growth – even better than in the second quarter – while maintaining high customer loyalty and profitability. Meanwhile, fios customer growth also improved from the previous quarter. We expect future revenue growth from mobile over-the-top video, counting digital advertising, and the Internet of Things.

3Q 2015 highlights

Merged

99 cents in earnings per share (EPS) and $1.04 in adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), contrast with 89 cents per share in 3Q 2014.

$28.4 billion year to date in cash flow from operations.

Wireless

3 million net retail postpaid connections added in the quarter; low retail postpaid churn of 0.93 percent; 110.8 million total retail connections; 105.0 million total retail postpaid connections.

4 percent year-over-year enhance in total revenues; 33.3 percent operating income margin.

Wireline

114,000 fios internet and 42,000 fios video net additions.

Merged results

Total operating revenues in third-quarter 2015 were $33.2 billion, a 5.0 percent enhance contrast with third-quarter 2014. Current-quarter revenues comprise results from AOL. The comparable year-over-year growth rate not taking into account AOL (non-GAAP) would have been 3.1 percent.

Year-to-date merged revenue growth was 3.3 percent, after adjusting for the inclusion of AOL in the third quarter and the sale of the public sector business in 2014 (non-GAAP). On this same basis, Verizon continues to expect merged revenue growth of at least 3 percent for full-year 2015.

New revenue streams from the Internet of Things (IoT) totaled about $175 million in third-quarter 2015 and about $495 million year to date. In August Verizon launched hum™, a telematics service that creates a smart, connected driving experience with an addressable market of 150 million vehicles in the U.S.

Cash flow from operating activities raised to $28.4 billion at the end of third-quarter 2015, contrast with $23.2 billion at the end of third-quarter 2014. This years cash flow comprised of a non-recurring $2.4 billion related to the monetization of tower assets in the first quarter.

Not Taking Into Account the tower transaction, free cash flow (non-GAAP, cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) totaled $13.5 billion at the end of third-quarter 2015. Verizon continues to expect full-year 2015 capital expenditures to range between $17.5 billion and $18.0 billion.

