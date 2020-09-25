Duke Energy Declared its Q2 Financial Results on Thursday. Analysts Upgraded Its Price Target & Sees Large Inflow of Net Money Flow.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went negative on Monday trading and was at $74.77 by midday. The price drop was observed to be negative for the day; on intraday the price drop was recorded at -0.39 points, which is about -0.51%. The composite uptick and the composite downtick value for the stocks on the intraday on Monday were evaluated to be $22.41M and $21.08M. The up/down ratio for the company was also pretty dull at 1.06. The weekly change observed in the share price was recorded at -0.51%. The money flow for the block trade on Monday was recorded at 1.12.

The insiders for the firm currently own 0.1% shares. There has been an observed change of 6.08% in the ownership of the shares in the past six months. The institutional investors are observed to own 57/3% of the total shares, wherein there has been an observed change of -0.08%. The company shares have traded up by 4.99%. The one-year high recorded for the company is currently $89.97. The 50-day moving average for the company is $73.08 while the 200-day moving average for the company is currently at $76.87.

The analysts have been studying the stocks for this firm, and have been updating the ratings for the stock continuously. The price target has been upgraded from $71 to $72 by the equity firm analysts.

On Monday, during the intraday trading, the shares for the company dropped by a whole -0.45% which is about -0.34 points. The firm opened at $75.15 on Monday, and reached a peak of $75.41 before it closed at $74.59. The total volume traded on Monday was 3,594,530. The 52-week high and the 52-week low for the company were recorded at $89.97 and $70.24 respectively. The market cap for the company was recorded at $51.73B .

According to latest news reports, on Thursday, Duke Energy Corporation, declared second quarter 2015 adjusted diluted EPS of 95 cents, contrast to $1.11 for the second quarter of 2014. Second quarter 2015 stated EPS was 78 cents, contrast to 86 cents for the same period last year.

Earnings for the second quarter of 2015 were lower than the preceding year quarterly results, primarily due to one-time tax items that did not recur in the current year. Results also were affected by continued weakness in the International business, particularly Brazil, and the timing of O&M expenses at Regulated Utilities.

Year-to-date adjusted diluted EPS through the second quarter of 2015 is in line with the companys expectations. The company remains on track to achieve its 2015 adjusted diluted earnings guidance range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share.

Strength in the Regulated Utility business, coupled with the execution of the Midwest Generation sale and related share buyback, have served to offset weakness in the International business thus far in 2015.

Regulated Utilities

Regulated Utilities recognized second quarter 2015 adjusted segment income of $632 million, contrast to $689 million in the second quarter 2014, a decrease of 9 cents per share, not taking into account the benefit of the accelerated stock repurchase program.

Lower quarterly results at Regulated Utilities were primarily driven by:

Higher O&M expense (-$0.11 per share) due to the timing of planned outages in the generation fleet. This comprises the impact of nuclear outage cost levelization (-$0.05 per share)

Higher depreciation and amortization expense (-$0.05 per share) primarily resulting from additional plant in-service

Higher effective tax rate (-$0.04 per share) primarily due to a favorable preceding-year state tax settlement.

These unfavorable drivers were partially offset by:

Higher weather-normal retail volumes (+$0.05 per share) of 1.7 percent contrast to 2014

Favorable weather (+$0.03 per share) driven by warmer than normal temperatures, primarily in the Carolinas

Higher revenues from raised pricing and riders (+$0.03 per share) due to raised energy efficiency programs and preceding-year true-ups that did not recur

Raised wholesale net margins (+$0.02 per share) primarily resulting from growth in contracted amounts.

On a year-to-date basis, Regulated Utilities recognized adjusted segment income of $1,406 million, contrast to $1,426 million in the comparable year-to-date period of 2014, a decrease of 4 cents per share, not taking into account the benefit of the accelerated stock repurchase program.

Reduced year-to-date results at Regulated Utilities were primarily driven by:

Higher O&M expense (-$0.12 per share) due to the timing of planned outages in the generation fleet. This comprises the impact of nuclear outage cost levelization (-$0.07 per share) and is offset by lower storm costs

Higher depreciation and amortization expense (-$0.08 per share) primarily resulting from additional plant in-service

Higher effective tax rate (-$0.04 per share) primarily due to a favorable preceding-year state tax settlement.

These unfavorable drivers were partially offset by:

Higher revenues from raised pricing and riders (+$0.07 per share) due to raised energy efficiency programs and preceding-year true-ups that did not recur

Raised wholesale net margins (+$0.06 per share) primarily due to growth in contracted amounts

Higher AFUDC equity (+$0.03 per share) due to raised capital spending

Higher weather-normal retail volumes (+$0.02 per share) of 0.5 percent contrast to 2014

Favorable weather (+$0.02 per share) across Duke Energys service territories.

Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company. Duke Energy conducts its operations in three business segments: Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Power. The Companys Regulated Utilities segment conducts operations primarily through Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.