Current Trade News Report on: Gevo, (NASDAQ:GEVO), Transocean, (NYSE:RIG), Goodrich Petroleum, (NYSE:GDP), Carter’s, (CRI)

by Jill WhiteJune 5, 20150 comments

On Friday, in the course of current trade, Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), dropped -2.94%, and is now trading at $3.63.

Gevo, declared a breakthrough to its fermentation technology that will allow it to produce isobutanol from cellulosic feedstocks such as wood waste which can then be converted into Gevo’s alcohol-to-jet fuel.

Gevo presently makes isobutanol from corn at its plant in Luverne, Minn., but its process has always had the flexibility to adapt to other feedstocks. The process declared recently uses forest residuals — the wood scraps that are left over from logging operations — providing a value creating recycling opportunity for waste wood that is traditionally left in the forest, potentially becoming a forest fire hazard. The company has formerly declared the testing and use of its alcohol-to-jet fuel derived from its corn-based isobutanol in conjunction with major airline partners and the U.S. military.

Gevo has adapted its patented Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology(R) (GIFT(R)) to convert the cellulosic sugars from wood into renewable isobutanol. Gevo then uses its patented hydrocarbon technology to convert the cellulosic isobutanol into alcohol-to-jet-synthetic paraffinic kerosene (ATJ-SPK) fuel.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks.

During an Afternoon trade, Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), gained 2.25%, and is now trading at $18.97, after oil prices turn positive in volatile trade.

Transocean Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:GDP), during its Friday’s current trading session gained 4.80%, and is now trading at $2.84.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, declared that on May 29, 2015 the Board of Directors (the “Board”) designated Mr. Walter G. “Gil” Goodrich to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Patrick E. Malloy, III who stepped down on May 11, 2015. Mr. Goodrich has served as Vice Chairman of the Board since 2003 and as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and a Director since 1995.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company holds interest in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; the Eagle Ford Shale Trend located in South Texas.

Finally, Carter’s, Inc. (CRI), gained 0.21% Friday.

Carter’s, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 5, 2015, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2015.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board based on a number of factors, counting the Company’s future financial performance and other considerations.

Carter’s, Inc. and its auxiliaries design, source, and market branded children’swear under the Carter’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International.

