Latest Business Stocks News Analysis: Rite Aid Corporation, (NYSE:RAD), United States Steel Corp., (NYSE:X), Deere & Company, (NYSE:DE)

On Friday, Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), lost -0.63% to $7.86.

Rite Aid Corporation, has the market capitalization of $8.22B and its EPS growth ratio for the past five years was 40.80%. The return on assets ratio of the Company was 20.50% while its return on investment ratio was 43.90%. Price to sales ratio was 0.30 while 65.40% of stock was owned by Institutional investors. The Company earned $1.98B in prior twelve months.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its auxiliaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, counting over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X), declined -1.82% to $8.08, during its last trading session.

United States Steel Corporation, has market capitalization of $1.18B. The Company has 146.27M shares outstanding while EPS in next one year is expected to reach 71.60% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 15.60%. The Company’s price to sale ratio was 0.09 while price to book ratio was 0.37.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

Finally, Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), ended its last trade with -1.14% loss, and closed at $79.09.

Deere & Co.’s quarterly results handily topped expectations Wednesday as the farm machinery maker continued to navigate through a dismal equipment market pinned down by low crop prices, according to WSJ.

The world’s largest seller of tractors and harvesting combines stated a 46% drop in fiscal fourth-quarter profit and a 20% decline in revenue in the midst of what has become the longest slump in the U.S. farm-machinery market in 15 years.

While Deere anticipates the downturn to persist in 2016, the company offered a better-than-predictable profit outlook for the year as it trims costs and it benefits from lower pension expenses. WSJ Reports

Deere & Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, counting large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, corn pickers, cotton and sugarcane harvesters, and related front-end equipment and sugarcane loaders; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, counting sprayers, nutrient administration, and soil preparation machinery.

