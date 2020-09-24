Latest Business Stocks Investor’s Alert: Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

On Friday, Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), lost -0.18% to $86.86.

Retail prices of 19 brand-name prescription drugs for dermatologic conditions ranging from acne to cancer raised fivefold on average between 2009 and 2015, according to a study that adds new fuel to the burgeoning debate over the cost of medicines, according to WSJ

In the most dramatic case, a 2-ounce tube of gel called, Targretin marketed by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. for a type of skin cancer, jumped to $30,320 this year from $15,708 last year and $1,687 in 2009, the report found—an 18-fold jump in six years. The retail price of another Valeant skin-cancer drug, Carac cream, also was 18 times higher this year, at $2,865, than in 2009.

Valeant is already under fire for drug-pricing practices, but the researchers said their results show big price jumps are a common occurrence in the industry. Prices for drugs made by companies such as GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Novartis AG at least doubled or tripled over the same time frame, far outpacing inflation and growth in health-care expenditures.

Valeant said it sets prices based on development or drug acquisition costs, the availability of alternatives counting generics and other factors, and offers patient-assistance programs when possible keep drugs affordable. Glaxo said it is “committed to assisting ensure patients can access the medicines they need” and to “thoughtfully handle price improvements.” Novartis had no comment. WSJ Report

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices), which are marketed directly or indirectly in over 100 countries.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), declined -0.01% to $56.87, during its last trading session.

On November 24, Roger Hochschild, president and chief operating officer of Discover and Mark Graf, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Discover, will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 8, at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, in addition to a financial holding company. The Company provides direct banking products and services and payment services through its auxiliaries. The Company manages its business activities in two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services.

Finally, Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX), ended its last trade with 0.38% gain, and closed at $10.63.

On November 24, A new Xerox (XRX) report, The State of Customer Service 2015, reveals that over half (54%) of consumers would pay more money for better customer care from their preferred brands.

The report, which surveyed 6,000 consumers in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States, found that the importance consumers placed on a quality customer care experience was noteworthy amongst all sectors, countries and age groups. The survey showed seven in 10 of those aged over 71, and even 40% of Generation Zs (aged 16-20) were prepared to pay more to ease the support process.

In addition to underlying dissatisfaction, many consumers continue to be both unimpressed and wary of personalization due to privacy concerns. Nearly a third (31%) indicated they don’t want any form of personalization and half of those aged over 50 claimed they were uncomfortable with brands’ use of their personal data.

“We all know that customer satisfaction is a strong indicator of loyalty,” said Nancy Collins, group president of Xerox’s High-Tech, Communications and Media group. “Whether it’s more expertise from customer care agents, shorter wait times or a seamless omnichannel experience, there is a clear opportunity for brands to better use technology to build trust and treat every consumer as an individual.”

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX), is engaged in offering business process and document administration solutions. The Company operates through the following segments: Services, Document Technology and Other. The Companys customers comprise small and midsize businesses (SMBs), graphic communications companies, Governmental entities, educational institutions and Fortune 1000 corporate accounts.

