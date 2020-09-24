Hottest Stocks Now: TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP), Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), Sysorex Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRX)

During Tuesday’s trade, Shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP), surged 21.30% to $8.36, after the company was upgraded to outperform from perform at Oppenheimer & Co. The firm set a $10 price target on the stock.

Though concerns about the administration shakeup and governance issues are warranted, TerraForm is still a planned asset to SunEdison, Oppenheimer said.

We believe the most recent leg down on shares after administration changes is overdone and offers a compelling entry point on shares, the firm added.

TerraForm Power, Inc. owns and operates solar and wind generation assets serving utility, commercial, and residential customers. As of February 20, 2015, its portfolio comprised of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with an aggregate nameplate capacity of 1,507.3 megawatt.

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), inclined 1.07% to $29.25, during its current trading session.

Community Health Systems, declared that auxiliaries of the Company have executed a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of The Memorial Hospital of Salem County, a 126-bed hospital in Salem, New Jersey, together with related outpatient services, to Prime Healthcare Foundation. The divestiture is predictable to close by the end of the second quarter of 2016, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides general and specialized hospital healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company operates general acute care hospitals that offer a range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, in addition to skilled nursing and home care services based on individual community needs.

Finally, Shares of Sysorex Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRX), lost -7.60%, and is now trading at $0.79.

Big data analytics and solutions provider Sysorex (SYRX) recently declared it has once again been engaged by a Fortune 500 biopharmaceutical research and development firm to provide critical data infrastructure migration and upgrade services. The project, valued at about $1.2 million, is the latest in a series of projects Sysorex has accomplished for the customer this year. All totaled, Sysorex has offered more than $3 million in IT systems and services for the customer in 2015.

“I think it speaks to both the quality and differentiation of Sysorex’s products and services that a Fortune 500 company has made multiple and successive orders,�? said Sysorex CEO, Nadir Ali. “I’m very proud of our employees and the quality of work they deliver.�?

Sysorex anticipates the new engagement to be accomplished by the end of 2015.

Sysorex Global Holdings Corp., through its auxiliaries, provides data analytics and location based solutions and services to commercial and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: IT Commercial, IT Government, eSolutions, and Location-Based Technology. The IT Commercial segment provides enterprise computing and storage, Big Data products and services, virtualization, business continuity, networking and information technology business consulting services, and other related products and services. The IT Government segment offers information technology and telecommunications solutions and services primarily to government agencies. These comprise systems integration and consulting, such as custom application/software design, architecture and development, data center design and operation, command control, computer communication, intelligence system consulting, program administration, and security solutions and other related products and services primarily to government agencies. The eSolutions segment offers Internet based hosting eServices to its customers by providing cloud-based data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. The Location-Based Technology segment provides mobile security and analytics platform for wireless and cellular devices that detects, monitors, and manages the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices based on their location and user. Sysorex Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.