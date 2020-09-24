Fresh Trending Stocks: Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM), BB&T; (NYSE:BBT)

On Wednesday, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX)s shares inclined 6.66% to $116.84.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) has the market capitalization of $37.74 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of -6.27 while EPS was $1.77. Institutional ownership of the company was 66.80% while 341.19 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 6.10% while its gross profit margin was 75.00%. Share of the company moved below its SMA 50 with -40.52%. ROE ratio was 10.40% while ROI was 8.40%.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has pursued a plan in recent months to dominate the market for specialty contact lenses, according to two people familiar with the companys approach and some of the companys communications with its customers, according to Reuters.

The Canadian drugmakers aim, spelled out to key employees and demonstrated through its actions, has been to acquire other manufacturers, take on competitors and raise prices for unfinished lens components.

Valeant entered the contact lens business with its purchase of Bausch and Lomb in 2013 for $8.7 billion. At the time of the acquisition, Bausch and Lomb manufactured about 75% of the basic components of rigid gas permeable lenses, known as buttons, said Kurtis Brown, who worked for Bausch and Lomb before Valeants purchase. After manufacture, buttons are customized for individual patients, typically by laboratories specializing in that process.

With the acquisition of Paragon Vision Sciences in May for an unrevealed sum, Valeant and Bausch and Lomb further merged their grip on the market, gaining control of more than 80% percent of the gas permeable button market, according to one of the sources familiar with Valeants operations and the representative of an industry group. Reuters Reports

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices), which are marketed directly or indirectly in over 100 countries.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM)s shares dropped -0.54% to $22.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (TSM) Its past 5-day performance at -0.36%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -1.06%. The stock, as of last close, traded 27.48% up from its 52 week low and was -11.60% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -1.11% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was 6.77% and 0.89% respectively.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits (ICs) and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)s shares surged 3.01% to $38.02.

BB&T Corporation (BBT) has market capitalization of $28.80 billion. Its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 4.28%. The company offered earning per share of $2.68 while its 780.15 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -3.36%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.96% while for the month it was shown at 1.91%.

BB&T Corporation (BB&T) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Bank, and other nonbank subsidiaries.