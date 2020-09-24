EyeCatching Stocks: Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

On Tuesday, Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), lost -0.17% to $54.19.

Citi has been recognized as Asia’s Best Digital Bank for 2015 by Global Finance magazine, picking up Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank and Best Consumer Digital Bank in the region.

The annual competition evaluates online and mobile banking applications. Winners were selected based on the strength of strategy for attracting and servicing online customers, success in getting clients to use web offerings, growth of the online customer base, breadth of products offered, evidence of tangible benefits gained from Internet initiatives and web site design and functionality.

“Technology and digitization are transforming how we serve clients. From credit cards to ATMs, Citi has a history of embracing new technologies to transform how it serves clients. In Asia, we have had good success with innovation counting new hi tech branches that have since been rolled out globally and our priority is to be the world’s leading digital bank. I would also like to thank our clients whose trust in Citi makes these awards possible,” said Anand Selva, Head of Consumer Banking Asia Pacific at Citi.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide.

Shares of Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS), inclined 1.87% to $48.53, during its last trading session.

Kohl’s, unveiled eight days of amazing Cyber Week deals and spectacular savings on Kohls.com. Starting Saturday, November 28 through Saturday, December 5, customers shopping Kohl’s digitally will discover deep online savings on top holiday gifts, a new flash sale each day and digital shopping tools that offer an easier and faster shopping experience.

“This Cyber Week, Kohls.com will offer phenomenal deals on the most desired gifts,” said Krista Berry, Kohl’s executive vice president, chief digital officer. Beyond great value, Kohl’s is committed to offering our customers a digital experience that is second to none this holiday season. Our new omni channel shopping bag makes it really easy to keep track of every item you want whether shopping at home, on-the-go or in-store. Our new world class app simplifies savings in a way that only Kohl’s can. To get items faster than ever, customers can buy online and pick up in store at every one of our nearly 1,200 locations. From browse to buy to shop, Kohls is making the holidays easier than ever.

Kohls Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers.

Finally, Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), ended its last trade with 0.20% gain, and closed at $85.58.

The Estée Lauder Companies, declared the following executive appointments, effective January 1, 2016:

John Demsey will expand his responsibilities and become Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies. Mr. Demsey will add Clinique and the Men’s Skincare Group to his portfolio while ongoing to oversee Aramis and Designer Fragrances, Prescriptives, M•A•C Cosmetics (“M•A•C”), Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Tom Ford, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle and GLAMGLOW. In his role, Mr. Demsey will also lead a newly created Center of Excellence for Creative, ongoing to advance capabilities, processes and talent development in this important area for the Company.

Jane Hertzmark Hudis will become Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies. Ms. Hudis will continue to lead the Company’s Estée Lauder and AERIN brands while adding La Mer, Darphin, Origins and Aveda to her portfolio. Ms. Hudis will also join several leadership committees within the Company.

Both executives will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. These appointments follow the formerly declared retirement of Lynne Greene, Group President, and are part of the Company’s continuous organizational evolution to further align its expanding portfolio of brands while providing key leaders with raised opportunities. Ms. Greene will work closely with Mr. Demsey and Ms. Hudis to assist ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities, as Ms. Greene prepares to retire on June 30, 2016.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, counting moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, in addition to related items, such as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.