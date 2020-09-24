Eye-Catching Stocks: Twitter, (NYSE:TWTR), Vale S.A., (NYSE:VALE), Encana Corporation, (NYSE:ECA)

On Wednesday, Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), gained 0.79% to $29.36.

Twitter is replacing its longtime star icon with a heart as the new way to express that someone favors a tweet, according to Silicon Beat.

“We hope you like what you see on Twitter and Vine recently: hearts!,” Akarshan Kumar, a Twitter product manager, stated in a post on the company’s blog.

The San Francisco-based social blogging network is also changing the meaning of the symbol.

“We are changing our star icon for favorites to a heart and we’ll be calling them likes,” Kumar wrote.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Facebook has long used “likes” to enable people to show support for a post or status update. Silicon Beat Reports

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It offers various products and services for users, counting Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Vine and video, a mobile application that enables users to create and distribute short looping videos.

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), declined -3.39% to $4.56, during its last trading session.

Brazil’s plunging currency is saving the world’s biggest iron-ore miner billions of dollars in project costs, according to Bloomberg.

Vale SA anticipates its S11D project in northern Brazil to be delivered on time at a cost of $14.4 billion, 27 percent below an initial budget, it said in a presentation posted on its website Wednesday.

In December, Vale lowered the original $19.7 billion estimate for the project to a range of $16 billion to $17 billion, citing currency depreciation and a change in scope. Since then, the real has become the worst-performing major currency, losing another 29 percent against the dollar, as the economy faces its longest recession since the 1930s.

While that’s made it harder for companies that make money in local currency to keep up with interest payments on foreign loans, it’s boosting revenue for exporters and pushing down their costs in dollar terms. Bloomberg Reports

Vale S.A., together with its auxiliaries, engages in the research, production, and sale of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizer, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally. Its Bulk Material segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellet. This segment is also involved in the production and extraction of manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and extraction of coal, in addition to in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Finally, Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), ended its last trade with -1.61% loss, and closed at $7.93.

Encana Corporation, will release its third quarter 2015 results on Thursday, November 12, 2015. The news release detailing Encanas third quarter 2015 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on the companys website.

Encana Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the development, exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company owns interests in plays, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; Clearwater in central and southern Alberta; Deep Panuke in offshore Nova Scotia; Cadomin/Doig in northeast British Columbia; Horn River in northeast British Columbia; and Granite Wash/Doig in northwest Alberta.

You may also like

Trader’s Round Up – National Bank of Greece, (NYSE…Notable Runners – Alcatel-Lucent, (NYSE:ALU)…Investor’s Watch List – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEY…Active Stock’s Momentum: CSX Corp., (NYSE:CSX), Di…Hot Stock’s Alert: Youku Tudou Inc. (NYSE:YOKU), J…Investor’s Alert: JetBlue Airways Corporation, (NA…Volatile Movements: Amazon.com, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hel…Trader’s Watch List: Great Basin Scientific,…Volatile Stocks to Watch: The Coca-Cola Company, (…