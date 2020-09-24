Eye-Catching Stocks – Chesapeake Energy Corporation, (NYSE:CHK), Barrick Gold Corporation, (NYSE:ABX), Johnson Controls, (NYSE:JCI)

On Thursday, Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), gained 0.80% to $7.52.

A Fort Worth family is asking the Texas Supreme Court to uphold its decision against oil and natural gas giant Chesapeake Energy Corp., according to Business Journals.

The Hyder family of Fort Worth won a royalties dispute against Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake (NYSE: CHK) in June but the company is asking the Texas Supreme Court to rehear the case.

A number of oil companies and organizations have filed amicus curiae or friend of the court briefs asking the court to side with either the Hyder family or Chesapeake.

But in a Wednesday morning filing, the Hyder familys lead attorney David Drez asked the Texas Supreme Court to deny Chesapeakes motion for rehearing and called arguments raised by the company and its allies recycled.

Chesapeake and its amici fail to make any arguments that were not already considered and rejected by the Court, Drez wrote in the filing. Business Journals Reports

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), declined -2.77% to $7.36, during its last trading session.

Barrick Gold Corporation, stated adjusted net earnings of $131 million ($0.11 per share) for the third quarter and a net loss of $264 million ($0.23 per share). Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $942 million and EBITDA was $490 million. Free cash flow was $866 million, or $256 million not taking into account the impact of $610 million in proceeds from the Pueblo Viejo streaming transaction.

Production in the third quarter was in line with expectations at 1.66 million ounces of gold. All-in sustaining costs were $771 per ounce and cash costs were $570 per ounce. Full-year 2015 gold production is predictable to be 6.1-6.3 million ounces at lower all-in sustaining costs of $830-$870 per ounce.

FINANCIAL NEGOTIATION

Free cash flow raised to $866 million, or $256 million not taking into account the impact of $610 million in proceeds from the Pueblo Viejo streaming transaction. This compares to $26 million in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2015. Two successive quarters of positive free cash flow after a prolonged period of negative free cash flow reflects our driving focus on maximizing free cash flow through greater capital discipline, operational efficiencies and strong cost administration.

Third quarter 2015 adjusted net earnings were $131 million ($0.11 per share) contrast to $222 million ($0.19 per share) in the prior year period. The net loss for the quarter was $264 million ($0.23 per share) contrast to net earnings of $125 million ($0.11 per share) in the prior year quarter. Lower adjusted net earnings reflect lower realized gold and copper prices and higher depreciation contrast to the prior year period, partially offset by raised gold and copper sales. Noteworthy adjusting items for the quarter (net of tax and non-controlling interest effects) comprise:

$455 million in impairment charges primarily related to the reclassification of our Zaldívar mine as held-for-sale; and

$29 million in costs arising from the write-down of obsolete supplies inventory; partially offset by

$52 million of gains related to the sale of our Cowal mine and 50 percent of our interest in the Porgera mine; and

$45 million in unrealized foreign currency translation gains.

Barrick Gold Corporation produces and sells gold and copper. The company is also involved in exploration and mine development activities. It conducts mining, development and exploration, and other activities in various countries, counting the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia.

Finally, Shares of Johnson Controls Inc. (NYSE:JCI), ended its last trade with 0.42% gain, and closed at $45.19.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, Johnson Controls, stated net income from ongoing operations of $3 million on $8.7 billion in revenues. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from ongoing operations for the quarter were a record $1.04. As a result of the formerly declared sale of its Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business, the Company has reclassified GWS results to suspended operations. Prior year financial statements have been revised accordingly.

Not Taking Into Account transaction / integration / separation costs and non-recurring items in the fourth quarter, ongoing operations highlights comprise:

Net revenues of $8.7 billion as contrast to $10.0 billion in Q4 2014, due primarily to the deconsolidation of the companys automotive interiors business and foreign exchange. Not Taking Into Account the impact of the deconsolidation of the interiors business and foreign exchange, sales raised 3 percent.

Segment income from ongoing operations of $939 million contrast with $911 million a year ago, up 3 percent (up 8 percent not taking into account foreign exchange)

Segment income margins raised 150 basis points as contrast to the 2014 fourth quarter

Diluted earnings per share of $1.04 were up 7 percent as contrast to $0.97 in the same quarter last year

Johnson Controls, Inc. operates as a diversified technology and industrial company worldwide. Its Building Efficiency segment designs, produces, markets, and installs integrated heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, in addition to building administration systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. This segment also provides technical services, energy administration consulting, and operations of real estate portfolios for the non-residential buildings market.

